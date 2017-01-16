'Sherlock' Season 4 Episode 4 Leaked Online, EP Tweeted It Was The Russian Version Of Sherlock TFP Illegally Leaked The Information, Cumberbatch & Freeman Might Not Be Back In The Show

"Sherlock" Season 4 is wrapping up soon! With just a few days left, fans of Sherlock are all furious at the thought that they might not get Sherlock back next January. Though everything was just speculations whether the hit detective fiction will ever come back or the upcoming season 4 episode 4 of the show will truly be the last glimpse of Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman.

Radio Times has reported that a BBC source stated, whatever happens, fans of the show will not going to get any Sherlock January 2018. But the network was really reasonably hopeful for fans that the show and Cumberbatch will return in two years' time. Though the fans of the show already get the idea that the hit detective fiction will always let their fans wait for more than a year to showcase another season and another sequel of the story.

The source further stated: "Pre-Production work would really need to start in the spring and we are not at that stage yet, but the will to do is definitely there." Meanwhile, the final episode of season 4 of Sherlock has been leaked online! The report claimed that a Russian version of the last franchise of the fourth season titled "The Final Problem" was been illegally uploaded on the internet.

The creators and production of Sherlock has a little favor and asked the fans to not spoil the upcoming episode by simply not to share it online, BBC has reported. In the official twitter account of the show, they tweeted (they are aware that the episode 4 of season 4 has been leaked online): "If you come across it (leaked story), please do not share it," the show urged fans to ignore or just simply disregard the leaked if they even wanted to get more thrilled and mind blowing experience from the show. The tweet also used #KeepMeSpoilerFree.

Sue Vertue, producer of Sherlock also tweeted and claimed that the Russian version of Sherlock TFP was the culprit in illegally uploaded the spoiler of the show. The "Sherlock" episode finale will air on Sunday, 21:00 on BBC One.