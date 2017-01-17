'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9 & 11 Spoilers: Sybil Will Copy Elena's Image And Making Damon His Truthful Servant; Ep 11 Will Feature Cade & His Additional Assingments For The Brothers

"The Vampire Diaries" has returned with their winter premiere having Ian Somerhalder as the director of the comeback episode, titled "We Have History Together." Fans are now very excited to witness the turn of events in the upcoming episode 9 of the eight season. Fans will see the character of Nathalie Kelly, Sybil, getting nastier with the character of Ian Somerhalder's Damon Salvatore.

For the upcoming episode 9, the synopsis revealed Damon and Stefan will return to Mystic Falls to find a particular historical artifact in the command of Sybil. The fans will be witnessing a touch of nostalgia as the vampire brothers will be back at the Mystic Falls Pageant and they will be meeting Bonnie, Enzo, and Caroline. As per the report of ComicBook, Sybil will continue playing Damon's imagination as she wanted to taunt him over with Elena's memory.

At the Mystic Falls Pageant, Sybil will input a huge surprise, the report further suggests that even fans of the show will be confused and further claimed that she and her ruthlessness will become severe as she continuous harder to play with the Salvatore brothers.

According to Carter Matt, Sybil will copy Elena's image though it is still vague if the latter would appear after or before the "Supernatural" will end this season. Caroline's help will seek by Damon on how to control his brother as he becomes a true slave by Sybil in "The Vampire Diaries" episode 9.

Meanwhile, Spoilers Guide has reported that the CW has recently released the official description of the eleventh episode of the "Vampire Diaries" season 8. Episode 11 will be on the small screen February 3rd, 2017 with the title "You Made a Choice to be God."

Cade (Wolé Parks) will return to Mystic Falls, Stefan and Damon will have additional assignment which have an unthinkable consequence. Despite the tension with the friendship between Matt and Caroline, the two will do their best to protect the town and the people from Cade. While, Enzo and Bonnie will hit a romantic road trip, taking the bell and hopes to keep it safe.