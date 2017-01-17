Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 | Updated at 2:04 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

'Valkyria Revolution' Tease More On The "Darker Side" Of The Story & Featured Several Shady People And The Spy (Suleyman)

By Anna Gean (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 17, 2017 10:35 PM EST
Valkyria Revolution

Valkyria Revolution(Photo : Twitter/valkyria_sega)

"Valkyria Revolution" is one of the most anticipated video game of this year and fans are now all excited as Sega has just recently released the new trailer featuring the main character of the game. The character of Amleth further detailed as the new teaser released.

As per the report of Crunchyroll, "Valkyria Revolution" has a quick introduction of Maxim, the young general of the game. He was introduced during the previous teaser that was released by Sega and now, fans are also getting an introduction to the main character or the protagonist of the game, Amleth.

The report further revealed that Amleth was the protagonist of the RPG, a commander of Jutland's Anti-Valkyria Unit and the very head of the Circle of Five. In the new teaser, he was wielding a massive sword in a battle and he is commanding officer of "Vanargrand." Moreover, it was just last week when Sega dropped that latest trailer of the video game, "Valkyria Revolution" and the newest installment of the series but the developers quickly elaborated that it will be all new.

Though the creators of the game stated that it will be adapting some facts from the previous released, and will have a similar plots, producers assures that this new edition "Valkyria Revolution" will have a whole new story. The new trailer featured Amleth, it further showcased his background, moreover with his encounters with several different characters, and some more of the game's attributes.

The highlight of the trailer was Amleth's fight against the famed Valkyria, Brynhildr, who is on the side of the Rus Empire. The battle shows Amleth's skill in a huge and heavy two-handed swords rather than handing a firearm.

Furthermore, Dualshockers claimed the new publish photos of the PS4 version focuses more on the "darker" side of the game. It featured one more look at "five grave sinners" and that includes Violet who's flirting with Amleth. A look at the 2 of the top 4 generals of Political Elite of Jutland Kingdom and Ruzhien Empire and a spy (Suleyman) who wants to drag the kingdom into war.

The new trailer teases more over the shady people on the game. The "Valkyria Revolution" will be on PS4 and PS Vita that will be released tomorrow! January 19th, 2017, first in Japan. For the western release, it will be in the Spring and will come for Xbox One, PS Vita, and PS4.  

 

 

SEE ALSO

Margot Robbie's Sporting A 1990's Look, A Total Tranformation Into Tonya Harding; Miramax 'I, Tonya' Released Date Might Be On Time For The 2018 Olympics Games [Report]

'The Flash' Season 3 Episode 11 Spoilers: Cisco Ramon Will Meet Gypsy Who's Looking For Harrison Wells For Illegal Travelling; Rick Cosnett Confirms Return As Savitar [Report]

Mass Effect Andromeda's Producer Michael Gamble Assured The Game Will Feature A Pretty Good Banging; Andromeda On Porject Scoprio Is Possible

'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9 & 11 Spoilers: Sybil Will Copy Elena's Image And Making Damon His Truthful Servant; Ep 11 Will Feature Cade & His Additional Assingments For The Brothers

'Sherlock' Season 4 Episode 4 Leaked Online, EP Tweeted It Was The Russian Version Of Sherlock TFP Illegally Leaked The Information, Cumberbatch & Freeman Might Not Be Back In The Show

TagsValkyria Revolution, Valkyria Revolution video games, Sega Valkyria Revolution, PS4, PS Vita, Xbox One

Â© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Castro's funeral Castro's sister

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Wonâ€™t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

First Humans Arrived In North America 24,000 Years Ago

First Humans Arrived In North America 24,000 Years Ago

New scientific researches point out that the first humans arrived North America, 10,000 years earlier than previously thought.
A detailed view of art or recovered pieces displayed in part in the permanent Egyptian collection and also part of the 'Queens of the Nile' Exhibition .

Mummies Of Babies And Crocodiles Found Inside The Tomb Of Ancient Egypt
ELLE's Annual Women In Television Celebration 2017 - Red Carpet

"Fantastic Beasts 2" Cast, News & Update: Zoe Kravitz Explains Leta Lestrange's Role in Newt Scamander's Life in Sequels [DETAILS]
La Union de Morelos official photo

Mexican Totoaba Fish Near Extinction â€“Bladder With Aphrodisiac Properties Worth More Than Cocaine
Prince Harry attends the ICAP's 24th annual charity trading day in aid of Sentebale at ICAP on December 7, 2016 in London, England.

Prince Harry Is With Meghan Markle For A Weekend Of Hopeful Public Appearances And Royal Family Introduction [VIDEO]
The Science Behind Marijuana

Marijuana on Expanding Research to Become A Medicinal Drugs
WWE Superstar and Andre The Giant Battle Royal Winner. I am bringing the End Of Days to everyone in WWE!

WWE News and Update: Baron Corbin, A New Wrestler To Beat

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from itâ€™s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

â€˜The Big Bang Theoryâ€™ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howardâ€™s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Donâ€™t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃƒÂ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics