'Valkyria Revolution' Tease More On The "Darker Side" Of The Story & Featured Several Shady People And The Spy (Suleyman)

"Valkyria Revolution" is one of the most anticipated video game of this year and fans are now all excited as Sega has just recently released the new trailer featuring the main character of the game. The character of Amleth further detailed as the new teaser released.

As per the report of Crunchyroll, "Valkyria Revolution" has a quick introduction of Maxim, the young general of the game. He was introduced during the previous teaser that was released by Sega and now, fans are also getting an introduction to the main character or the protagonist of the game, Amleth.

The report further revealed that Amleth was the protagonist of the RPG, a commander of Jutland's Anti-Valkyria Unit and the very head of the Circle of Five. In the new teaser, he was wielding a massive sword in a battle and he is commanding officer of "Vanargrand." Moreover, it was just last week when Sega dropped that latest trailer of the video game, "Valkyria Revolution" and the newest installment of the series but the developers quickly elaborated that it will be all new.

Advertisement

Though the creators of the game stated that it will be adapting some facts from the previous released, and will have a similar plots, producers assures that this new edition "Valkyria Revolution" will have a whole new story. The new trailer featured Amleth, it further showcased his background, moreover with his encounters with several different characters, and some more of the game's attributes.

The highlight of the trailer was Amleth's fight against the famed Valkyria, Brynhildr, who is on the side of the Rus Empire. The battle shows Amleth's skill in a huge and heavy two-handed swords rather than handing a firearm.

Furthermore, Dualshockers claimed the new publish photos of the PS4 version focuses more on the "darker" side of the game. It featured one more look at "five grave sinners" and that includes Violet who's flirting with Amleth. A look at the 2 of the top 4 generals of Political Elite of Jutland Kingdom and Ruzhien Empire and a spy (Suleyman) who wants to drag the kingdom into war.

The new trailer teases more over the shady people on the game. The "Valkyria Revolution" will be on PS4 and PS Vita that will be released tomorrow! January 19th, 2017, first in Japan. For the western release, it will be in the Spring and will come for Xbox One, PS Vita, and PS4.