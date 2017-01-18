Selena Gomez Isn't Feeling "Sorry" Towards Bella Hadid For Dating The Weeknd Singer; Justin Bieber Claimed Selena Was Just "Using" The Weeknd Singer For Promotion

Bella Hadid has definitely hurt feelings when The Weeknd Singer, né Abel Tesfaye totally and quickly moved on with Selena Gomez, making them one of the latest and hottest couple now in Hollywood. Bella was said to so upset just about the thought of their relationship and Selena on the other hand does not even feel guilty about her new found romance as she and Bella are merely acquaintances.

An insider opens up that Bella Hadid was hurt about the quickly found love of her ex, The Weeknd and venture promptly to the American actress and singer, Selena Gomez. "Bella and The Weeknd singer, Abel's split was not so dramatic, but of course she is hurt and pissed that he is moved on so quickly with Selena." The insider further revealed that it was Bella who pulled the plug on the duo's romance, People has reported.

The American fashion model recently unfollowed the 24-year-old singer-actress on Instagram and posted a photo of herself flipping the bird minutes after she unfollowed the "Same Old Love" singer. Though several sourced have already given their statements which clearly stated and revealed that Hadid and Gomez were never been close friends and just plainly acquaintances. So obviously, there was no betrayal happened.

Advertisement

According to Gomez source, the two have always been friends but they are not best friends, the source further implied that Selena knows Bella through her squad, Taylor Swift, but they have never been close to each other. "It is new and nothing serious yet," the two met a while ago and definitely got connected through music.

Meanwhile, everyone was wondering what Justin Bieber would say after hearing this, and TMZ reported that Bieber has a different theory, he is more convinced that Selena was just "using" the singer for promotion and Justin has just made a habit of rolling his eyes every recent hype surrounding Selena's new relationship.

After The Weeknd and Selena swept the planet on Tuesday, Justin ignored all the recent news and just took a selfie of him and captioned: "My I love you face."