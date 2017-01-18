Search For The MH370 Halted: Passengers' Families & Relatives Dismayed; Re-opening The Investigation May Possible If Provided A Credible Evidence

After almost three years since the Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 went missing, the China, Australia, and Malaysia just ended the search for the lost jet on Tuesday. The Australia's transport minister defended the decision of suspension of the undersea hunt after several relatives of the passengers knock off the decision. But according to officials, the search will recommence if there will be new and credible evidence will show.

Malaysia, Australia, and China - the three countries where most of the passengers came from are on board just pulled out the operating in Southern Indian Ocean wherein it was almost three years ago since the plane just vanished in the air on March 8, 2014, from Kuala Lumpur to China, Beijing. On Wednesday, Darren Chester stated that Australia did not want to give up for another search, but the government also don't want to give a false hope on finding the missing jet, BBC has reported.

Darren Chester, the transport minister further of Australia claimed that the cost of the investigation has now reached over Aus $200 million or 150 million USD already. But stating the cost wasn't the factor in the decision of pulling out the search but it came after the designated search zone of more than 120,000 square kilometers or 46sqm were already completed but isn't successful.

Advertisement

"I don't rule out a future underwater search by any stretch but it was not a closed book." He further added that they don't want to provide any false hope to the families, relatives, and friends of the victims. He exclaimed that they still need to have strong evidence that leads to a specific location before they consider a future search effort, CNN reports.

There are other items that recovered mostly on the shoreline of western Indian Ocean identified as likely but not definitely from the missing plane, MH370. The decision of the transport minister was criticized even more after having new analysis released in December by Australian and international experts concluded that MH370 wasn't in the area and that it might be further north.

Several families and relatives were not really convinced that their loved ones were already dead.