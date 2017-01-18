Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 | Updated at 5:29 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Search For The MH370 Halted: Passengers' Families & Relatives Dismayed; Re-opening The Investigation May Possible If Provided A Credible Evidence

By Anna Gean (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 18, 2017 04:16 AM EST
MH370

MH370(Photo : Youtube/ 60Minutes9)

After almost three years since the Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 went missing, the China, Australia, and Malaysia just ended the search for the lost jet on Tuesday. The Australia's transport minister defended the decision of suspension of the undersea hunt after several relatives of the passengers knock off the decision. But according to officials, the search will recommence if there will be new and credible evidence will show.

Malaysia, Australia, and China - the three countries where most of the passengers came from are on board just pulled out the operating in Southern Indian Ocean wherein it was almost three years ago since the plane just vanished in the air on March 8, 2014, from Kuala Lumpur to China, Beijing. On Wednesday, Darren Chester stated that Australia did not want to give up for another search, but the government also don't want to give a false hope on finding the missing jet, BBC has reported.  

Darren Chester, the transport minister further of Australia claimed that the cost of the investigation has now reached over Aus $200 million or 150 million USD already. But stating the cost wasn't the factor in the decision of pulling out the search but it came after the designated search zone of more than 120,000 square kilometers or 46sqm were already completed but isn't successful.

"I don't rule out a future underwater search by any stretch but it was not a closed book." He further added that they don't want to provide any false hope to the families, relatives, and friends of the victims. He exclaimed that they still need to have strong evidence that leads to a specific location before they consider a future search effort, CNN reports.

There are other items that recovered mostly on the shoreline of western Indian Ocean identified as likely but not definitely from the missing plane, MH370. The decision of the transport minister was criticized even more after having new analysis released in December by Australian and international experts concluded that MH370 wasn't in the area and that it might be further north.

Several families and relatives were not really convinced that their loved ones were already dead. 

 

 

SEE ALSO

Selena Gomez Isn't Feeling "Sorry" Towards Bella Hadid For Dating The Weeknd Singer; Justin Bieber Claimed Selena Was Just "Using" The Weeknd Singer For Promotion

'Valkyria Revolution' Tease More On The "Darker Side" Of The Story & Featured Several Shady People And The Spy (Suleyman)

'Supernatural' Season 12 Ep 11 Spoilers & Update: Castiel Will Be In Serious Trouble, John Winchester Is Back Hunting Again and David Haydn-Jones Joined The Cast

Margot Robbie's Sporting A 1990's Look, A Total Tranformation Into Tonya Harding; Miramax 'I, Tonya' Released Date Might Be On Time For The 2018 Olympics Games [Report]

'The Flash' Season 3 Episode 11 Spoilers: Cisco Ramon Will Meet Gypsy Who's Looking For Harrison Wells For Illegal Travelling; Rick Cosnett Confirms Return As Savitar [Report]

TagsMH370, Malaysia Airline Flight MH370, Search for mh370 suspended, Malaysia, China, austrailia

Â© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

austrailia Search for mh370 suspended

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique PeÃ±a Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

SPORTS

Justice League Part 2 villain Nicole Scherzinger Black Eyed Peas

NBA News: Knicks Shuffle Lineup In Hope To Find Spark, But Come Up Short Vs. Hawks

NBA News: Knicks Shuffle Lineup In Hope To Find Spark, But Come Up Short Vs. Hawks

The New York Knicks, who were struggling to find any sort of momentum lately, have decided to shuffle their lineup in hopes to find a way towards winning some games again. Their move seems to work but they still lost a heartbreaker against the Hawks.
Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks sits on the bench during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on December 13, 2016 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Carmelo Anthony Upset With Phil Jackson
UFC 207: Nunes v Rousey

Ronda Rousey Receives Training Offer From Floyd Mayweather After UFC 207 Loss
NBA News: Hawks To Sign Journeyman Gary Neal To 10-Day Contract To Compensate With Korverâ€™s Departure

NBA News: Hawks To Sign Journeyman Gary Neal To 10-Day Contract To Compensate With Korver's Departure
(L-R) Pablo Sarabia, Mariano Ferreira, Samir Nasri, Nicolas Pareja, Steven N'Zonzi of Sevilla FC celebrates after winning the match against Real Madrid CF

La Liga Roundup: Real Madrid Defeated By Sevilla As Barcelona And Athletico Madrid Earned Victory
UFC 207: Nunes v Rousey

Ronda Rousey Looks Tired And Beaten In New Photos â€“ Failed UFC 207 Comeback Led To Low Profile Life
WWE Superstar and Andre The Giant Battle Royal Winner. I am bringing the End Of Days to everyone in WWE!

WWE News and Update: Baron Corbin, A New Wrestler To Beat

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from itâ€™s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

â€˜The Big Bang Theoryâ€™ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howardâ€™s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Donâ€™t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃƒÂ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics