'Teen Wolf' Season 6 Episod 9 Spoilers: Stiles Real Name Revealed; Sheriff Stilinski Has New Memory Found

For the forthcoming "Teen Wolf" season 6 episode 9, there is a little snoop for the synopsis for the upcoming episode. Fans are waiting patiently since the beginning of season 6 and hoping the fact that the character of Dylan O'Brien will return. Now, as fans continue to wonder and ask when his character will be back for real in the current season, it seems that Sheriff Stilinski has starting to take and believe Lydia's words about Stiles.

The new teaser for the upcoming episode reveals that the Sheriff will recreate the particular investigation boards that Stiles left behind. But the teaser further teased that in the almost tearful remark, he tell and shared the investigation to his wife, Claudia stated: "It is all true."

At first, Claudia appears not paying attention to all of her husband's says and does not believe him cause she is scared that Sheriff Stilinski will know and discover the whole truth. But the sheriff tells her everything that he knows and concluded that everything Lydia has been ranting the whole time turns that all of it is true, MTV has reported.

Claudia was one of the characters that are remained suspicious and is still a mystery as she was supposed to be dead a long time ago, so she'll probably protect what is hidden. But all the information was spill as she confirmed that it's all true. Moreover, in the final scene in the recently released promo of the 9th episode of "Teen Wolf," Sheriff can be seen touching the mirror in Stile's room.

Right after the action he did, memories are starting to come rush and begins to remember the person he has forgotten. He then blurted the words: "I have a son." Sure, everyone and fans of the show will go down and think that Stiles is the son of Sheriff Stilinski? Furthermore, the upcoming episode seems to go down on one word "memories," as the Scott says they need to remember everything, Blasting News has reported.

The questions can only be answered if Malia, Scott, and Lydia will gonna remember everything they have shared with Stiles and for some information to the fans, the real name of Stiles is "Mieczyslaw." Yes, very unusual Mieczyslaw Stilinski. Season 6 episode 9 of "Teen Wolf" titled "Memory Found" will air on January 17th, Tuesday at 9 p.m on MTV.