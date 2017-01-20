Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

'How To Get Away With Murder' Update: EP Revealed Annalise Will Be Staying Longer In Jail

How to Get Away with Murder

"How To Get Away With Murder" has been moved and will be aired on January 26, 2017, due to pre-Inauguration special today, "America's First Family: The Trumps Go To Washington." "Grey's Anatomy," "Scandal," and HTGAWM are the TV series that were pushed back next week.

HTGAWM will be back next week as the hiatus was extended. Fans will be watching the season 3 episode 10 of the series on ABC wherein Annalise will be seen wearing an orange uniform in prison as she has been charged with the murder of Wes Gibbons. Wes was found in the house of the attorney after an explosion and burned her house down.

But the revelation about the death of Wes Gibbons was revealed, it turned out that Wes was already dead and was brought into the house of Annalise, and the death of Wes will fall into the hands of the attorney right after the explosion happened. But the question would be, "who killed Wes?" fan theories suggested that it might be Brown's Nate, Refinery 29 reported.

Nate could be one of the possible suspects, as he was so much in love with Annalise and the relationship between the two turned sour as she was started to focus more on Wes. Jealousy get the worst out of him and pinned Annalise, well, that was of the theories but fans get to see who the real killer of Wes is, as the season continues.

Meanwhile, fans should get ready to see Annalise Keating in an orange jumpsuit, yes. The executive producer of the show stated: "You are going to see her in a jumpsuit, I promise you that." As per the report of Spoilers guide, Annalise will be in jail longer than you might think, fans are having now the assumptions that she might get out in the prison when the season ends or she might just still be in jail as season 4 returns.

EP further states that the viewers will definitely see how her learning process can be and how she cope up in jail without her regular armor. "How To Get Away With Murder" was supposed to air yesterday but got canceled. January 26, 2017, will be the air date of the show on ABC together with Grey's Anatomy, and Scandal on the same date. 

 

 

