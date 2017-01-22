Razer's Patent Application Revealed: Mouse, Keyboard To Take In Undeniably Awesome Level; Kraken Pro V2 Pros & Cons

The game company, Razer, recently filed a patent application for a specifical type of mouse and keyboard that would clearly take the firm's signature, Chroma LED effects in undeniably awesome level. If players would ever think that the upgrade would still look like the Optimus Keyboard, players have nothing to worry as the company promises all brand new.

It was in August when Razer filed for patent application and was published on January 19, 2017. The patent concluded that the application will feature more optically transmissive key specifically for the display-capable keypads, other user input devices, and to keyboards. The Optimus keyboard has the tiny OLED screen for each key, but the new patent propose by the Razer suggests that a single display will be embedded below the body of a mouse or the keys which would be optically transparent.

As per the report of Digitaltrends, The patent by Razers aims to associate the dynamic, customizable, and interactive aspects of the touchscreen interfaces that players all love and knew, together with the tactile feel of a mechanical mouse or keyboard. Meanwhile, the display below the body of the mouse permitted the device to acquire an interactive and customizable interface. The Razer patent application can have a description of "a display screen configured to output the variable image," which may not or can be a flexible polymer-based screen or a rigid display screen.

Advertisement

Though players and fans can't get too excited about the report as it is still a patent application and make the device hit the store shelves could be months or even years. Moreover, the new Kraken Pro V2 is now on the store shelves and is selling on reasonable price at only $79.99. According to the report by PC, Kraken Pro V2 a follow-up to Razer's Kraken Pro gaming headset.

The pros of Kraken Pro V2 - it has plush ear padding for more comfortable fit. It has a nice sculpted sound having the good low-mid presence. And for the cons - the Pro V2 has a slightly weak treble response. So, overall, the new upgrade, Kraken Pro V2 is a well-designed and it is a much comfortable wired gaming headset.