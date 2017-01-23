'Persona 5' News & Updates: AtlusUSA Explanied The Long Delayed Of The Game In West; New Strategy Revealed

The AtlusUSA has recently posted a new trailer for the upcoming Persona 5 and fans literally loved it. Persona 4 was greatly loved by all and has continuously praise by the critics and players since the game debuted on PS2. Now, the long wait is over as "Persona 5" is coming out after fans needed to wait for several years.

"Persona 5" story was set in Tokyo, Japan where ordinary high school students are fighting evil in disguise, Trusted Reviews reported. The gang infiltrates into a palace and gone into another dimension to take on the Shadows and the players can have different personas in defeating enemies and not that's not just, all players are also allowed to choose character dialogue and obtain any useful items or money.

In taking control of the silent protagonist, the players can alternate or actually change the tactics while they are in the game and can use unique melee attacks. There is this new strategy called "Baton Pass" which enables the character to strike the weakness of their every opponent. Attack of The Fanboy reported that "Persona 5" is now one of the most promising JRPG game as is a spin-off of the franchise, "Shin Megami Tensei."

"Persona 5" were the sixth installment of the series. The story goes on around a teenager who transferred to Shujin High School in Tokyo, Japan where he met Ann Takamaki, Ryuji Sakamoto, and Morgana. They created a group of vigilantes and called "Phantom Thieves of Hearts," and stopping dark forces trying to take over the world.

The North America can get the game on its release date and that is on April 4, 2017, on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3. But on Japan, the game has already debuted in September 2016, a seven-month interval from North America but developers of the game has an explanation. They stated that the West was delayed due to development matters, as they wanted to perfect the game before releasing it to West.