Monday, January 23, 2017 | Updated at 7:21 PM ET

'Ultra Street Fighter II' Stays On The Switch For The Time Being, Says Producer

First Posted: Jan 23, 2017 07:13 PM EST
The Nintendo Switch Presentation event and the hands-on demo that followed presented the titles that would come out for the upcoming console. One of them is "Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers", which is an exclusive title... for the meantime.

Speaking with IGN during the presentation event, Yoshinori Ono, producer of Street Fighter series, has stated that the game could be ported to other platforms, if the title sells extremely well. He also added that a lot of thought was placed into how the game, which celebrates the 30th year of the franchise, would be best enjoyed on the new console.

Going further into detail, the producer explained several design and gameplay choices made for the title. Wanting to cater to both the players of the 1991 classic, which would be around mid 30's to 50's, and to the newer generation, the production team applied two types of graphics: the old-school pixelated art, and the updated high-definition graphics.

Gameplay-wise, the game was based on "Super Street Fighter II Turbo", with the addition of several new mechanics, like grapple breaks, according to Silicon Era. The title also opted to keep most of the balance issues found in "Street Fighter II Turbo", with Ono stating that they wanted to keep the vibe of playing in the 90's, and differentiating it with "Street Fighter V". Two characters are also slated to be added to the game's roster, with Evil Ryu and Violent Ken bringing the roster size to 18.

Being the fifth installment of "Street Fighter II", it marked the first appearance of Akuma, a character with a dark background and served as a secret boss in the game. It also introduced Super Combos and Air Combos, which would become series staples.

"Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers" marks the return of Capcom's Street Fighter franchise to Nintendo after 2008's "Street Fighter IV". While there is no specific date for its launch at the moment, Ono has projected its release to be close to the Switch's release date of March 3. 

 

 

