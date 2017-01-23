Guillermo Del Toro Teases "Hellboy III" Possibility in a Democratic Fashion

"Hellboy" fans all over had their hopes shut when it was announced that the final entry on the Hellboy trilogy was cancelled. Recently, Guillermo Del Toro, who directed the first two Hellboy films, went to fans via Twitter and allowed them to decide the fate of Hellboy 3.

With 'Yes' and 'Hell, Yes' as options for his informal poll, he wanted to hear the voice of the people. And to up the ante, Cinema Blend reports that the Pacific Rim director adds a condition that the poll should reach 100,000 votes within 24 hours, promising to sit down with Hellboy actor Ron Perlman and the character's creator, Mike Mignola, when the number is reached. The poll received an overwhelming response, with more than 125,000 responses in less than 24 hours, 68 percent of them shouted 'Hell, yes'.

Following through with his promise, Del Toro tweeted that he already spoke with Perlman and agreed for a sit down, and that he'll approach Mignola next, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Advertisement

Incidentally, before the Hellboy tweets, Del Toro, who is currently finishing up on The Shape of Water, tweeted his appreciation of Netflix, where his animated series Trollhunters could be seen. Whether he is aiming for sponsorship from the streaming service is unclear, though Netflix has been known to revive and create new fanbases, like "Voltron: Legendary Defender" and "Luke Cage".

"Hellboy" was created by Mignola on 1994 and has appeared in several comic books, animated films and video games, apart from the aforementioned live action films. Summoned to Earth from Hell by Nazi occultists on December 1944, he was then found by Professor Trevor Bruttenholm of the Allied Forces and raised him as a normal boy. Endowed with supernatural abilities, like super strength, high resistance to injury, accelerated healing and the Right Hand of Doom, among others, the paranormal investigator assists the Bureau of Paranormal Research and Defense in protecting America against supernatural and paranormal threats.