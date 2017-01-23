Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 | Updated at 1:03 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Guillermo Del Toro Teases "Hellboy III" Possibility in a Democratic Fashion

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 23, 2017 09:41 PM EST
Ron Perlman as "HELLBOY"

Ron Perlman as "HELLBOY"(Photo : Philippe Freyhof/flickr)

"Hellboy" fans all over had their hopes shut when it was announced that the final entry on the Hellboy trilogy was cancelled. Recently, Guillermo Del Toro, who directed the first two Hellboy films, went to fans via Twitter and allowed them to decide the fate of Hellboy 3.

With 'Yes' and 'Hell, Yes' as options for his informal poll, he wanted to hear the voice of the people. And to up the ante, Cinema Blend reports that the Pacific Rim director adds a condition that the poll should reach 100,000 votes within 24 hours, promising to sit down with Hellboy actor Ron Perlman and the character's creator, Mike Mignola, when the number is reached. The poll received an overwhelming response, with more than 125,000 responses in less than 24 hours, 68 percent of them shouted 'Hell, yes'.

Following through with his promise, Del Toro tweeted that he already spoke with Perlman and agreed for a sit down, and that he'll approach Mignola next, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Incidentally, before the Hellboy tweets, Del Toro, who is currently finishing up on The Shape of Water, tweeted his appreciation of Netflix, where his animated series Trollhunters could be seen. Whether he is aiming for sponsorship from the streaming service is unclear, though Netflix has been known to revive and create new fanbases, like "Voltron: Legendary Defender" and "Luke Cage".

"Hellboy" was created by Mignola on 1994 and has appeared in several comic books, animated films and video games, apart from the aforementioned live action films. Summoned to Earth from Hell by Nazi occultists on December 1944, he was then found by Professor Trevor Bruttenholm of the Allied Forces and raised him as a normal boy. Endowed with supernatural abilities, like super strength, high resistance to injury, accelerated healing and the Right Hand of Doom, among others, the paranormal investigator assists the Bureau of Paranormal Research and Defense in protecting America against supernatural and paranormal threats.  

 

 

SEE ALSO

‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ Packs a Straightforward Story with Adrenaline-Pumping Action

‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ Will Be Wii U’s Last; Support Won’t End Soon

‘Resident Evil 7: Biohazard’ Becomes First Non-Microsoft Game To Use Xbox Play Anywhere

Miles Morales Swinging into Sony’s Animated ‘Spider-Man’ Movie Proves Anyone Can Wear the Mask

‘Godzilla’ Animated Film First For The Franchise: Main Cast And Concept Art Revealed

TagsHellboy III, guillermo del toro, Ron Perlan, Hellboy, Mike Mignola, Twitter

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Castro's funeral Castro's sister

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

SPORTS

lucifer spoilers Lucifer season 2 episode 12

Chelsea v Hull City - Premier League

Hulls' Ryan Mason Suffers Fracturing Skull After Clashing With Chelsea Gary Cahill

Ryan Mason in stable condition after Hull midfielder undergoes neuro surgery for skull fracture with Chelsea defender Gary Cahill.
Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat

Khris Middleton Could Return to Milwaukee Bucks Before All-Star Break
Rudy Gay #8 of the Sacramento Kings looks to drive to the basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game at Golden 1 Center on October 27, 2016 in Sacramento,

Kings Confirm Rudy Gay Will Miss the Rest Of The Season With A Torn Achilles Tendon
Thanks to @bkeisel99 & the entire @steelers organization for showing me around their am

WWE News: Shawn Michaels Confirms On Not Returning Back After Retirement
Bellator MMA official photo

Fans Yell Fix As Chael Sonnen Unexpectedly Taps Out Of Bellator 170 – Tito Ortiz Wins Retirement Match
Pistons head coach and GM Stan Van Gundy made things quite clear that the team will not be trading away Reggie Jackson anytime soon.

Stan Van Gundy: Reggie Jackson Isn’t Going Anywhere
NBA News: Ricky Rubio To Sit Game Against Nuggets For Personal Reasons

NBA News: Ricky Rubio To Sit Game Against Nuggets For Personal Reasons

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics