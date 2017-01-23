James Frain Joins ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ And Its Diverse Cast

Recent news for the upcoming installment of the Star Trek saga, Discovery, was a mix of the good and the not-so-good. While production of the show was delayed, having its premiere moved from January to May 2017, it was also announced that James Frain will be joining the crew of the Discovery as Sarek, hitting the mark of the show's main cast.

A Vulcan physicist and an ambassador, Sarek is also connected to another iconic Star Trek character, as he is the father of Spock. This character is well-placed along with the diverse characters that the show, including a new alien species. According to Digital Trends, Doug Jones will be playing as Lt. Saru, who is part of the new type of aliens to be introduced in the Star Trek universe. Sonequa Martin-Green, known for her role in The Walking Dead, will take the helm of the show as a lieutenant commander, the first non-captain lead of the franchise.

The cast also includes Michelle Yeoh as a captain of another starship, the Shenzhou, Anthony Rapp as the astromycologisy Lt. Stamets, who is also the first openly-gay character of "Star Trek", and Chris Obi as T'Kuvma, leader of the Klingons.

As for the production delays, Deadline reports that according to a statement released by CBS, the project will have a flexible launch date as long as it would be the best for the show. Wanting to do the show right than fast, it also confirms that production of the ambitious project will start within the month.

"Star Trek: Discovery" is set to air on CBS, and then moved to CBS All Access, its streaming website. Netflix will also carry the show, which is marketed to have a new cast, a new starship, new missions and new worlds. Created by Alex Kurtzman and Bryan Fuller, the show will have Gretchen Berg and Aaron Harberts as showrunners, while Akiva Goldman will be supporting as a producer.