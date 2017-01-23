Karen Gillian‘s Nebula Shows A Different Side In The Amplified ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’

In the 2014 Marvel blockbuster Guardians of the Galaxy, fans were introduced to Nebula, the other adopted daughter of Thanos. Coming back for seconds, actress Karen Gillian reprises her role, which brings a more interesting side to spice up the family-themed sequel.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gillian talks about the movie, noting that her character is still grumpy. According to her, Nebula will be dealing with a lot of stuff, which she describes as more human, dealing with some awful and difficult daddy issues. With a madman like Thanos as a father, troubling and unpleasant stuff would be on the norm.

As for the second movie itself, she states that the sequel will bring in all the things that worked for the first one, and bring it up a notch. Noting the additional fun factor, as well as the blinding soundtrack, she describes the movie in one word: great.

Story-wise, the struggles the character have would take center-stage, since the introductions were done already in the previous film. She also adds that "family" would be the main theme of the outing.

Additionally, Gillian confirms that she will be joining the Infinity War movies as her character, though specifics were not given. As Comicbook reports, while limited to what she could day, she did express her happiness on her involvement on the two-part Marvel crossover movie.

Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel reprise their roles as Star Lord, Gamora, Drax the Destroyer, Rocket Raccoon and Groot (this time called Baby Groot), as they continue to journey through the stars in this follow up movie. This time, they are joined by returning characters like Michael Rooker's Yondu, and by new faces like Sean Gunn and Elizabeth Debicki.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 makes its way to the big screen on May 2017