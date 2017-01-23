Spider Man’s Gamer Friend Plays Important Role in Homecoming

During Tom Holland's talk as a celebrity presenter for tech company Dell at the Consumer Electronics Show 2017, he spilled some details of the upcoming Spider-Man film, Homecoming. One of which is how Ned Leeds, his best friend in the movie, lent a hand into discovering the many features of his new suit.

According to Holland, who reprises his Civil War portrayal of the friendly neighborhood web-slinger for his solo outing, stated that his character was confused by the many bells and whistles included in the suit, which was a gift from Tony Stark. Luckily, Leeds, who was a "complete gamer", was able to examine it and figure out its technical aspects, Heroic Hollywood reports. And this was done using Dell's Inspiron 15, hence the tie-in.

The connection between Leeds being a gamer and discovering the ins and outs of a super suit is quite blurry as Comicbook points out, though it could be implied that Leeds could be a nerd of sorts. The recent trailer for the movie did show him to some extent, including the bit where he found out Peter's dual identity as Spider-Man.

Advertisement

There's also the big question mark as to why Parker, who is usually depicted as a young genius, would get lost on Stark tech. Some fans might find it out of character for Parker, however, this could be a way, to show how young Peter Parker needed people around him.

Following the events of "Captain America: Civil War", Peter Parker goes back to New York and is now mentored by Iron Man/Tony Stark, played by Robert Downey, Jr. While trying to live a normal teenage life, at the same time being a crime fighter as Spider-Man, his skills, wits and determination will be tested by the arrival of Vulture, who is played by Michael Keaton.

Spider-Man arrives in theatres on July 2017.