Will The FitzSimmons Team Survive Season 4 of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D

In a team when two are involved in a relationship, chances are the team may be caught in between, but as in the case of Fitz and Simmons, the tension and danger of their work are constantly testing the couple. Their quest to fight off evil and at the same time save each other from danger can be a bit challenging compared to other normal relationships out there. As Agents of S.HI.E.L.D continues on season 4, viewers would like to shift from problems on LMD's and bad doctors to the ongoing romance of two of their agents.

Based on reports from SpoilersGuide, the term problems and villains are just normal events in work and relationship of Fitz and Simmons. Season 4 of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D tackles on LMD's and the dark plans of Dr. Radcliffe using the powerful AIDA, as the agents wanted so much as to solve the problem, the solution is a dangerous move. Now that the villains have the edge on the situation, the agents need to act fast and carefully to prevent their plans of destruction to occur.

Based on EW reports, Fitz and Simmons committed to working on every problem the best they can, whatever it takes. But the current dilemma of the agents will test Fitz and Simmons relationship as they have contrasting solutions to the problem. While Fitz secretly works on what goes on AIDA's head, Simmons may dislike the idea what Fitz is working on.

As their conflicting ways to solve the problem becomes the root of their problem as a couple, can Fitz and Simmons still work as a team or the other to change careers? As much as viewers and avid fans want a different story to mix in with the action, these two characters are both dominated by their principles and skills. With the continuous threat to the agent's life and the safety of the world, the inner team of FitzSimmons would hopefully coincide with their plans and their relationship to make it through all this.