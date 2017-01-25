'Halo 5' Mythic Warzone Firefight Is Back, Alongside New Req Pack

Halo 5 will have a special event for all those looking to play the game, this weekend.The screenshot for the same can be seen on their tweet. The reaction to it from the Twitterati was quite neutral on looking through the replies for the tweet.

The developers mentioned that the Mythic Warzone Firefight would be brought back, through their tweet on their Twitter feed. Additionally, the developers 343 Industries also announced a new Req pack. The Allegiance pack for instance comes in two variants: Legendary and ultra rare.

The weapon skins are pictured in black, white and orange shades for team Allegiance. GameSpot also mentioned about how much the Req. pack would cost to be priced at US$10 also linking the purchase source.

It is believed that the Req pack is announced to commemorate the Halo Championship that's ongoing currently. A detailed report available on videogamesrepublic detailed about the Req pack covering all the weapons that would would now be skinned. It's now understood that the pack would unlock different customizations including certain rare visual exteriors.

The same franchise also has an ongoing beta program for its Halo Wars 2 for both Microsoft platforms, PC and Xbox. An earlier report has a detailed info about how people can get access to the open beta program that might possibly stay active until its launch that's supposedly sometime in February this year.

Regarding the size of the beta, PC players will need to download 11.96GB of game data while the Xbox gamer base will have to download slightly lesser, about 10.1GB. It's also understood that the beta will actually support matchmaking.

The two-teamed video game is mainly comprised of human super soldiers that are assigned to track down the chief of game when he reportedly goes missing. In general, the game offers a variety of features that mainly suit the future combat system.