Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 | Updated at 1:31 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

'Halo 5' Mythic Warzone Firefight Is Back, Alongside New Req Pack

By Ajay Kadkol (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 25, 2017 12:35 AM EST
Halo 5's Mythic Warzone Firefight Is Back, Alongside New Req Pack

Halo 5's Mythic Warzone Firefight Is Back, Alongside New Req Pack(Photo : Mark Davis/Getty images)

Halo 5 will have a special event for all those looking to play the game, this weekend.The screenshot for the same can be seen on their tweet. The reaction to it from the Twitterati was quite neutral on looking through the replies for the tweet.

The developers mentioned that the Mythic Warzone Firefight would be brought back, through their tweet on their Twitter feed. Additionally, the developers 343 Industries also announced a new Req pack. The Allegiance pack for instance comes in two variants: Legendary and ultra rare.

The weapon skins are pictured in black, white and orange shades for team Allegiance. GameSpot also mentioned about how much the Req. pack would cost to be priced at US$10 also linking the purchase source.   

It is believed that the Req pack is announced to commemorate the Halo Championship that's ongoing currently. A detailed report available on videogamesrepublic detailed about the Req pack covering all the weapons that would would now be skinned. It's now understood that the pack would unlock different customizations including certain rare visual exteriors.

The same franchise also has an ongoing beta program for its Halo Wars 2 for both Microsoft platforms, PC and Xbox. An earlier report has a detailed info about how people can get access to the open beta program that might possibly stay active until its launch that's supposedly sometime in February this year.

Regarding the size of the beta, PC players will need to download 11.96GB of game data while the Xbox gamer base will have to download slightly lesser, about 10.1GB. It's also understood that the beta will actually support matchmaking.

The two-teamed video game is mainly comprised of human super soldiers that are assigned to track down the chief of game when he reportedly goes missing. In general, the game offers a variety of features that mainly suit the future combat system.

SEE ALSO

'Final Fantasy XV' Is Getting An “Active Special Event” Shortly, Part Of A Recent Update

Prices for 'Exile Election' by NIS for PS4 and PSVita Revealed

Two Battlefield Classics and Dragon Age: Origins Make It Into The List of Xbox One Backward Compatibility Program

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

TagsHalo, 343 Industries, Xbox One, PC

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

Argentina & U.S Trade Agreements Obama Trade Agreements

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

SPORTS

Jane Fonda North Dakota pipelines Jane Fonda Donald Trump

NBA News: Former Laker Smush Parker Wants To Team With Former Teammates Kobe Bryant and Lamar Odom On Ice Cube's 'Big3' league

NBA News: Former Laker Smush Parker Wants To Team With Former Teammates Kobe Bryant and Lamar Odom On Ice Cube's 'Big3' league

Former Lakers guard Smush Parker wants to join Ice Cube's new 3-on-3 league, the Big3. In terms of teammates, he was very specific: he wants to team up again with former teammates Kobe Bryant and Lamar Odom.
UFC 205: Alvarez v McGregor

Conor McGregor Update: Fight with Mayweather Could End McGregor's Career
NBA News: The Chicago Bulls Reaching Breaking Point? Jimmy Butler Reportedly 'Not Impressed'

NBA News: The Chicago Bulls Reaching Breaking Point? Jimmy Butler Reportedly 'Not Impressed'
NBA News: LeBron Playing For 2020 Olympics Will Depend Largely On Gregg Popovich

NBA News: LeBron Playing For 2020 Olympics Will Depend Largely On Gregg Popovich
Chelsea v Hull City - Premier League

Hulls' Ryan Mason Suffers Fracturing Skull After Clashing With Chelsea Gary Cahill
Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat

Khris Middleton Could Return to Milwaukee Bucks Before All-Star Break
Rudy Gay #8 of the Sacramento Kings looks to drive to the basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game at Golden 1 Center on October 27, 2016 in Sacramento,

Kings Confirm Rudy Gay Will Miss the Rest Of The Season With A Torn Achilles Tendon

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics