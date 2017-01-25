Digimon World: Next Order’s Free Post-Launch DLC Revealed

Bandai Namco's Digimon World: Next Order which is yet to be released already has some good news for those waiting to buy the game. Earlier, it was reported that the game will be released sometime in the last week of January. Now, it seems like the release date is set and everyone expect it to be out to the public This Jan. 27 for the Europeans while the North Americans will have to wait for four more days in order to play the game on Jan. 31.

The downloadable content fortunately is being offered for free to all those who preordered the game. Going further into the details, it's now being understood that the DLC will feature a mysterious event and will also include new digimon while some among the mentioned were Piedmon, Myotismon etc. The report from playstationlifestyle briefed about it also mentioning about the release date.

A direct source from the developers Bandai Namco itself detailed about what can expected from the events. It seems like the DLC will also unlock additional story alongside discovering new dungeons among many others part of the update. For those who're familiar with the anime, people can unlock the popular Armageddemon, the most powerful form of Digimon during a discovery of a new dungeon.

It just doesn't end there. On completing the story, players will have to defeat the new discovery for the game completion. Going to other details, the developers also spoke about different battles and the possibility of facing other players to gain points from the various fights to gain rewards.

The game will be available both as a digital copy as well as the disc editions and the West will be able to start playing on Playstation 4 platforms on Jan. 27. On looking at the in-game visuals, the developers have really paid great attention and totally revamp certain areas to match the modern gaming environments.