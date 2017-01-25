Accel World VS Sword Art Online Gets First PS4 Gameplay; Combat, Boss, Characters and Much More

Bandai Namco's next couple of releases waiting in line are Accel World and Sword Art online. On a quick glance, the game might be based on anime. The developers showcased an actual gameplay during the Taipei Game Show in Taiwan. It's understood that the producer of the game, Yosuke Futami himself played the game during the reveal to the audience.

The gameplay was a mix of recorded footage and live gameplay by the producer. A post from dualshockers mentioned that it was a mixture of different elements combined into different battles and of course, a boss fight. Different powers and actions of characters were also shown both from Sword Art Online and Accel World.

The audience were able to get a small idea about the characters and their movements like flight, usage of weapons and magical powers etc while Accel world characters mainly comprised of special powers and acceleration resulting in a different feeling than the other.

The release date for the game is expected to be Mar. 16 and will release in Japan for both Playstation 4 and PS Vita. Currently it's unknown whether the game will be released in other markets. A detailed report is available on Gematsu comprises of coloured sketches of various characters part of the game.

The characters in Accel world are very swift in movements and can catch up to the enemy without the player noticing anything. This helps them in unleashing powerful attacks at a very close range and can repeat the procedure continuously. The ability to jump higher can help the attain high altitudes in a straight line from the ground.

Moving to Sword Art online, the game offers player versus player online multiplayer mode that helps players directly compete with others who're similarly skilled. Each combat results in a reward to the winner and can unlock more features as and when he/she's victorious in a fight. It seems like a server can accommodate a maximum of 16 players who can move in together during the same stage.