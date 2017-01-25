Jane Fonda, Richard Perry Have Split But Are Still Close; Here's Why

Jane Fonda and Richard Perry have confirmed that they are ending their 8-year relationship. While it is normal for former couples to have some sort of animosity between them, the two are allegedly still close despite their separation.

Jane Fonda and Richard Perry "Still Close"

Fonda and Perry have remained civil despite their separation even after listing their shared Beverly Hills home on the market for $13 million. Perry confirmed the news and added that while they are separating, they are "still very close."

E! News reports that Perry says that while their relationship as lovers is over, they remain good friends. They apparently like to do activities together and care for one another. On why they had to split up, Perry says that it is because Fonda is going back to activism. She was one of the many celebrities who were present during the Los Angeles' Women'S March last weekend, January 21.

The American record producer adds that it is possible that he and Fonda will reconnect as lovers in the future. That is because while they will live in different houses, they still go on dates at least once a week.

Jane Fonda Rallies Against President Trump's Pipeline Ressurection Orders

President elect Donald Trump has revived the construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines which were stopped by former President Barack Obama during his administration. Fonda who is a known activist and human rights supporter was reported to be in a rally in Manhattan protesting Trump's orders, New York Daily News reports.

The actress was one of the speakers in the crowd that has gathered beside the Trump International Hotel and Tower. According to Fonda, what Trump is doing is illegal because there is no consent from affected indigenous tribes. The government has agreed to treaties to first get consent from tribes before continuing the projects.