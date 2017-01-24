Iggy Azalea May Be in Relationship with Producer LJay Currie - Details Here!

Iggy Azalea may be in a relationship with music producer LJay Currie as the two were spotted making out during a vacation. The pair was spotted in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and recent reports say that they were embroiled in an affectionate display.

Iggy Azalea New Boyfriend LJay Currie?

According to the Mail, Azalea and Currie are in a relationship. The two who were in a Mexican holiday were spotted in an affectionate PDA with Azalea in a red bikini and Currie eagerly participating in the kiss and PDA. The two weren't alone as Currie is also Azalea's music producer is joined by their friends and Azalea's friend, Jeremy Hamilton. While there, Azalea and her friends took jetski rides and paddleboard sessions.

Iggy Azalea Moving On From Former Cheating Fiance Nick Young

Ever since her split with fiance Nick Young in June last year, Azalea has kept herself out of the spotlight. Since then, she has been linked to several people including her rapper ex French Montana and Khloe Kardashian, according to US Magazine.

The "Fancy" rapper announced her break up with Young over on to her social media. In a series of tweets, Azalea broke her silence over her side of the story where she claims that she caught Young having an affair on their shared home's security camera footage. She details that Young has been bringing several women when Azalea is away and expresses that finding out this way is like a "second shot to the chest."

Before knowing the security footage, the former couple was surrounded by Young's cheating scandal. A video of Young boasting to his friend, D'Angelo Russell, surfaced online last year about the NBA star having other women on the side.

