Kesha Returns to Country Music; Sheds Pop Star Image After Dr. Luke Lawsuit [DETAILS]

Kesha is turning a new leaf and has decided to shed her pop star image and pursue country music after her legal battle with her long time producer, Dr. Luke. The "Tik Tok" singer will reportedly tap back to her Nashville music roots.

Kesha Going Back to Country Songs; No Longer Going Back to Pop?

In a recent interview, Kesha has expressed that she longs to return to writing and singing country music. Billboard reports that country music has always been close to the singer's heart and will focus on songwriting which she says is "the most important" when it comes to conveying a story through music.

In pursuing country music, it seems Kesha will say goodbye to her pop star image for good. She also mentions that since being embroiled in the legal battle with Dr. Luke, she is finding herself and taking her voice back with country music.

Kesha's Emotional Legal Battle with Dr. Luke

In the last three years, Kesha was engaged in a legal battle with her producer Dr. Luke or Lukasz Gottwald who she accuses of raping, drugging and abusing her for the last decade of her career. ET Online reports that the lawsuit against Dr. Luke was dropped in California but the lawsuit filed in New York is still on going. Dr. Luke has filed a counter lawsuit for breach of contract, defamation and denies the accusations thrown at him from Kesha and her party.

Kesha broke down in tears when she explained what she went through with her lawsuit against Dr. Luke. She explains that she has worked har for her career and not being able to do it anymore is devastating for her. Fortunately, she is on the road to recovery and is concentrating on creating new music.

Do you think Kesha can successfully transition as a country music singer and shed her old pop star image? Tell us what you think in the comment section below.