Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 | Updated at 2:33 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Mark Zuckerberg Running Against Kanye West for 2024 US Presidential Elections; Facebook Insiders Hints Possibility [RUMORS]

By Mariel Mae Peralta (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 17, 2017 11:30 AM EST
President Obama Speaks At The Global Entrepreneurship Summit

President Obama Speaks At The Global Entrepreneurship Summit(Photo : Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

No longer contented as one of the most influential people in the world, Mark Zuckerberg is planning to go into politics to add to his long list of achievements. There have been rumors that the Facebook founder will be running for US President in 2024 and so will Kanye West.

Mark Zuckerberg Running For President?

There have been rumors that Zuckerberg is planning to enter the Presidential race in 2024. The tech icon has published a post on Facebook a couple of weeks ago detailing his plans for 2017. According to Daily Mail, the post is an alleged ice breaker for Zuckerberg's plans to run for President in the 2024 election.

The outlet adds that Zuckerberg's inner circle believe that the Facebook CEO has what it takes to become a US President someday. They use the phrase "he wants to be emperor" to describe Zuckerberg's drive and style as a leader and the kind of person he wants to be.

Zuckerberg has yet to comment or address the rumors of him running for US President in 2024 but the fact that he stated that he plans to meet people from every state does not help refute the rumors.

Mark Zuckerberg to Run Against Kanye West for US President in 2024?

Kanye West has been vocal about running for the Presidential position. In fact, the rapper has tweeted about his supposed intentions with the hashtag "#2024." According to Hollywood Life, the tweet was the result after meeting with President Elect Donald Trump last year.

Reports from the past say West intended to run for the office on 2020 but has relented to 2024 instead. No one knows why he chose that year or if he is going to push through with his political aspirations.

Do you think Mark Zuckerberg and Kanye West will run for the US Presidential Office in 2024? If so, what do you think the results will be if one of them is elected by then? Tell us what you think in the comments below.

 

SEE ALSO

Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx News: Couple May Be Ready For Marriage; Suri Cruise Grows Up Looking Like Dad Tom Cruise Everyday

'Deadpool 2' News, Cast & Updates: Movie to Feature Cable, Colossus, Negasonic Teenage Warhead; What to Expect

'How I Met Your Mother' Alum Ashley Williams Expecting Second Son with Husband Neal Dodson [DETAILS]

Drone Camera Captures Kitesurfing Travel Blogger's Encounter with a Great White Shark [WATCH HERE]

Atari Game System News: GameBand Wearable May Go On Wrists [DETAILS]

TagsMark Zuckerberg, Mark Zuckerberg President, Mark Zuckerberg rumors, Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg Facebook, Kanye West, Mark Zuckerberg Kanye West, Kanye West President, Mark Zuckerberg President rumors

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

BHP Billiton news Chevron news

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

SPORTS

Brangelina Divorce Mentewab Dawit Lebiso

NBA News: Knicks Shuffle Lineup In Hope To Find Spark, But Come Up Short Vs. Hawks

NBA News: Knicks Shuffle Lineup In Hope To Find Spark, But Come Up Short Vs. Hawks

The New York Knicks, who were struggling to find any sort of momentum lately, have decided to shuffle their lineup in hopes to find a way towards winning some games again. Their move seems to work but they still lost a heartbreaker against the Hawks.
Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks sits on the bench during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on December 13, 2016 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Carmelo Anthony Upset With Phil Jackson
UFC 207: Nunes v Rousey

Ronda Rousey Receives Training Offer From Floyd Mayweather After UFC 207 Loss
NBA News: Hawks To Sign Journeyman Gary Neal To 10-Day Contract To Compensate With Korver’s Departure

NBA News: Hawks To Sign Journeyman Gary Neal To 10-Day Contract To Compensate With Korver's Departure
(L-R) Pablo Sarabia, Mariano Ferreira, Samir Nasri, Nicolas Pareja, Steven N'Zonzi of Sevilla FC celebrates after winning the match against Real Madrid CF

La Liga Roundup: Real Madrid Defeated By Sevilla As Barcelona And Athletico Madrid Earned Victory
UFC 207: Nunes v Rousey

Ronda Rousey Looks Tired And Beaten In New Photos – Failed UFC 207 Comeback Led To Low Profile Life
WWE Superstar and Andre The Giant Battle Royal Winner. I am bringing the End Of Days to everyone in WWE!

WWE News and Update: Baron Corbin, A New Wrestler To Beat

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics