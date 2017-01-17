Mark Zuckerberg Running Against Kanye West for 2024 US Presidential Elections; Facebook Insiders Hints Possibility [RUMORS]

No longer contented as one of the most influential people in the world, Mark Zuckerberg is planning to go into politics to add to his long list of achievements. There have been rumors that the Facebook founder will be running for US President in 2024 and so will Kanye West.

Mark Zuckerberg Running For President?

There have been rumors that Zuckerberg is planning to enter the Presidential race in 2024. The tech icon has published a post on Facebook a couple of weeks ago detailing his plans for 2017. According to Daily Mail, the post is an alleged ice breaker for Zuckerberg's plans to run for President in the 2024 election.

The outlet adds that Zuckerberg's inner circle believe that the Facebook CEO has what it takes to become a US President someday. They use the phrase "he wants to be emperor" to describe Zuckerberg's drive and style as a leader and the kind of person he wants to be.

Zuckerberg has yet to comment or address the rumors of him running for US President in 2024 but the fact that he stated that he plans to meet people from every state does not help refute the rumors.

Mark Zuckerberg to Run Against Kanye West for US President in 2024?

Kanye West has been vocal about running for the Presidential position. In fact, the rapper has tweeted about his supposed intentions with the hashtag "#2024." According to Hollywood Life, the tweet was the result after meeting with President Elect Donald Trump last year.

Reports from the past say West intended to run for the office on 2020 but has relented to 2024 instead. No one knows why he chose that year or if he is going to push through with his political aspirations.

Do you think Mark Zuckerberg and Kanye West will run for the US Presidential Office in 2024? If so, what do you think the results will be if one of them is elected by then? Tell us what you think in the comments below.