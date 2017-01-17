Atari Game System News: GameBand Wearable May Go On Wrists [DETAILS]

Atari has announced the first teaser for the gaming hardware they are set to release soon. The hardware is a gaming wearable called the GameBand and while there have been no further information other than a landing page; it looks like it is something that will be placed on the wrists.

Atari Game System GameBand Details and Launch Date

According to Just Push Start, Atari's announcement was done in a thread and it stated that the GameBand allows players to play old Atari games in a "whole new way." It is not clear how the device will work but it seems like it will be compatible with old school games. However, it is not clear if it will work on newer games.

Those who would like to see the GameBand announcement and details first are advised to sign up on the official website. The launch date is scheduled on February 1. It has been noted that on the landing page for registration, Atari's logo is stamped on the wrists. This has led others to believe that the GameBand is a wearable device meant for the wrists which mean that gamers can play Atari games while on the go.

Atari Not the First in Wrist Wearables for Gaming

While it is not clear if the Atari GameBand is meant for the wrist, UberGizmo reports that the company is not the first to come up with the idea. The outlet references Razer's Nabu wearable but the device isn't explicitly used for games but is instead used as a fitness band to track the user's progress, monitor health and other activities.

Atari has not released any new information regarding the GameBand but more news may come out as the company prepares to give a new announcement next month. Speculations about the GameBand being a wrist wearable gaming device will remain as they are unless Atari has confirmed or denied the rumors.

Do you think the Atari GameBand is a wrist wearable for playing games? Tell us your opinions in the comments below.