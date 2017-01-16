'How I Met Your Mother' Alum Ashley Williams Expecting Second Son with Husband Neal Dodson [DETAILS]

Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

'How I Met Your Mother' Alum Ashley Williams Expecting Second Son with Husband Neal Dodson

AFI FEST 2014 Presented By Audi Opening Night Gala Premiere Of A24's 'A Most Violent Year' - Arrivals

AFI FEST 2014 Presented By Audi Opening Night Gala Premiere Of A24's 'A Most Violent Year' - Arrivals(Photo : Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Actress Ashley Williams is ecstatic to become a mother again. The "How I Met Your Mother" actress who plays Ted Mosby's girlfriend, Victoria, on the show, shares the news over on Twitter where she tweeted that her son Gus will be getting a baby brother instead after her first son reportedly asked for a pony.

"Exciting news! Gus asked for a pony but he's getting a baby brother instead," Williams said in a tweet this weekend.

Ashley Williams Tweets Funny Baby News After Miscarriage

Months before the happy news, Williams revealed that she had miscarried another child when she was two months pregnant. According to New York Daily News, the actress was with her son at a Whole Foods store when the whole ordeal happened. Williams is married to Neal Dodson in 2011 and gave birth to their first child, Gus, in 2014.

Williams detailed the full events in an essay for Human Development Project, where she encouraged women to break through the silence and stigma of miscarriage in the hope of making it normal for people to talk about it instead. Furthermore, Williams also made it clear in her essay that as a healed survivor, she will continue to "try again" in creating more children for her family.

Ashley Williams Debuts Baby Bump in Red Carpet Event

Following the pregnancy tweet, Williams was seen on the red carpet of the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries Winter 2017 TCA Press Tour event on Saturday. People Magazine reports that she was seen and photographed wearing a red dress with her sister, actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

Prior to the event, Williams followed up the pregnancy news tweet saying that she intends to show off her growing baby bump together with her sister. Williams-Paisley also shared in the good humor and gave her congratulations to her sister on Twitter.

