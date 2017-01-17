Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx News: Couple May Be Ready For Marriage; Suri Cruise Grows Up Looking Like Dad Tom Cruise Everyday

Jan 17, 2017
Katie Holmes and daughter Suri watch the LA Galaxy vs. Chelsea FC soccer game July 22, 2007 at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California.

Katie Holmes and daughter Suri watch the LA Galaxy vs. Chelsea FC soccer game July 22, 2007 at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California.(Photo : Getty Images/Toby Canham)

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are allegedly preparing for marriage while Katie's daughter with Tom Cruise, Suri, is looking like her father every day. Katie and Jamie are known to be secretive of their relationship which is why numerous speculations appear online. However, wedding bells may be on the near horizon as the couple is allegedly preparing to make their union official.

Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx, Suri Cruise - One Happy Family?

Holmes and Foxx are known for keeping their lives so private that since they have been linked together in 2013, the nature of their relationship is not really confirmed. However, numerous news and rumors have arisen that the two may be dating and Suri Cruise, Katie's daughter with former husband, Tom Cruise, adores her mom's beau.

It was reported by Hollywood Life that since being under Katie's care, Suri is happy being shielded from the limelight. Additionally, since being divorced from ex-husband, Katie was noted to be happier since the ordeal.  reports that there is no confirmation from either party if the two are headed for marital bliss and if they intend to make it official so Suri will be under the care of Holmes and Foxx.

Suri Cruise Grows Up Looking Like Tom Cruise Every Day

In a rare public appearance, Katie and Suri were spotted and photographed during a basketball during the weekend. ET Online reported that the duo was photographed smiling happily at their courtside seats during the NBA game of Lakers VS Pistons.

Katie looks laid-back with a pair of denim jeans and a sheer black blouse while Suri is wearing a purple dress with a pink cardigan. It has been noted by many that Suri who is now 10 years old is looking a lot like her father as she grows up.

Do you think Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx will be tying the knot anytime soon? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

