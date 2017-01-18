Goodbye Fergie, Hello Nicole Scherzinger for Black Eyed Peas [RUMORS]

There have been rumors that Nicole Scherzinger will replace Fergie as the main singer for the well-known band, Black Eyed Peas. The speculations started when a website claimed that the former Pussycat Doll will be singing for BEP.

Nicole Scherzinger for Black Eyed Peas?

The rumor was apparently started by a Brazillian outlet that claimed an unnamed source told them that Fergie will be replaced by Scherzinger, according to Perez Hilton. Fergie is allegedly too absorbed with making her career as a solo artist and working on her upcoming album "The Duchess."

Nicole Scherzinger on the other hand, has been trying to come back to the scene but hasn't had much luck since departing from the Pussycat Dolls. The "Sway" singer has multiple international hits and has recorded multiple albums but the latter end up getting scrapped. Neither Fergie nor Scherzinger has addressed the rumors so it will remain as speculation unless confirmed or denied by the parties and the band.

Fergie Quitting Black Eyed Peas Rumors and Reunion

Last year, it was noted that Fergie did not make an appearance during a Black Eyed Peas reunion concert in London. Other members of the band who performed for the first time since their hiatus were allegedly upset by Fergie's absence.

Will.i.am announced during the concert that even without Fergie, the "show must go on." Mirror reports that he, Taboo and Apl.de.ap were joined by Lydia Lucy (The Voice) as they performed iconic BEP songs "I Gotta Feeling" and "Where is The Love." It is not known why Fergie did not perform during the concert but it has been speculated that she may have quit the band to work on her solo career.

