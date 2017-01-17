"Fantastic Beasts 2" Cast, News & Update: Zoe Kravitz Explains Leta Lestrange's Role in Newt Scamander's Life in Sequels [DETAILS]

Zoe Kravitz is set to appear in "Fantastic Beasts 2" and future sequels as Leta Lestrange and the "Divergent" actress has dropped some hints about her character's involvement in Newt Scamander's life and in the whole story.

Zoe Kravtiz's Leta Lestrange in "Fantastic Beasts 2"

It was known in "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" that Newt Scamander (played by Eddie Redmayne) is involved with Kravitz' character, Leta Lestrange. Leta was technically in the first movie but only as a photograph and noted old love interest of Newt.

In an interview with Collider, Kravitz has admitted that Leta and Newt are involved in a complex way and it may be presented in "Fantastic Beasts 2" and more pronounced as the story progresses in the future films. Unfortunately, not much is known yet of what their relationship will be as Kravitz herself said that she doesn't know what the sequel will have in store for both Leta and Newt when it is known that the latter will wed Tina Goldstein (played by Katherin Waterston).

Additionally, Kravitz mentioned that Redmayne is also in the same position because in her audition with the actor, they were only given pieces of the script. They were only given enough to form some scenes but not enough to reveal the plot of "Fantastic Beasts 2."

"Fantastic Beasts 2" Cast, Release Date and Details

The production and filming for the sequel is set to begin this summer, Screen Crush reports. "Fantastic Beasts 2" will be directed by David Yates, written by JK Rowling and will feature the return of Redmayne, Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald, Katherine Waterston as Porpentina Goldstein and Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein. The sequel is scheduled to be released in the US on November 16, 2018.

How do you think Leta Lestrange will change the dynamic on the blossoming romance between Newt and Tina in "Fantastic Beasts 2?"