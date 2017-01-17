Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 | Updated at 2:33 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

"Fantastic Beasts 2" Cast, News & Update: Zoe Kravitz Explains Leta Lestrange's Role in Newt Scamander's Life in Sequels [DETAILS]

By Mariel Mae Peralta (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 17, 2017 12:08 PM EST
ELLE's Annual Women In Television Celebration 2017 - Red Carpet

ELLE's Annual Women In Television Celebration 2017 - Red Carpet(Photo : Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for ELLE)

Zoe Kravitz is set to appear in "Fantastic Beasts 2" and future sequels as Leta Lestrange and the "Divergent" actress has dropped some hints about her character's involvement in Newt Scamander's life and in the whole story.

Zoe Kravtiz's Leta Lestrange in "Fantastic Beasts 2"

It was known in "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" that Newt Scamander (played by Eddie Redmayne) is involved with Kravitz' character, Leta Lestrange. Leta was technically in the first movie but only as a photograph and noted old love interest of Newt.

In an interview with Collider, Kravitz has admitted that Leta and Newt are involved in a complex way and it may be presented in "Fantastic Beasts 2" and more pronounced as the story progresses in the future films. Unfortunately, not much is known yet of what their relationship will be as Kravitz herself said that she doesn't know what the sequel will have in store for both Leta and Newt when it is known that the latter will wed Tina Goldstein (played by Katherin Waterston).

Additionally, Kravitz mentioned that Redmayne is also in the same position because in her audition with the actor, they were only given pieces of the script. They were only given enough to form some scenes but not enough to reveal the plot of "Fantastic Beasts 2."

"Fantastic Beasts 2" Cast, Release Date and Details

The production and filming for the sequel is set to begin this summer, Screen Crush reports. "Fantastic Beasts 2" will be directed by David Yates, written by JK Rowling and will feature the return of Redmayne, Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald, Katherine Waterston as Porpentina Goldstein and Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein. The sequel is scheduled to be released in the US on November 16, 2018.

How do you think Leta Lestrange will change the dynamic on the blossoming romance between Newt and Tina in "Fantastic Beasts 2?" Tell us what you think in the comments below.

SEE ALSO

'Deadpool 2' News, Cast & Updates: Movie to Feature Cable, Colossus, Negasonic Teenage Warhead; What to Expect

'Pacific Rim 2' Cast, News & Updates: 'Star Trek Beyond' Actor Karl Urban NOT Part of Cast [DETAILS]

‘Gotham City Sirens’ Movie Cast & News: Anne Hathaway Loves to Play Catwoman [RUMORS]

Peter Hines Confirms Bethesda Not Releasing Remasters Anymore; Here’s Why

'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' Releases Same Day as Nintendo Switch - What You Need to Know

TagsFantastic Beasts 2, Fantastic Beasts 2 cast, Fantastic Beasts 2 news, Fantastic Beasts 2 update, Zoe Kravitz, Eddie Redmayne, Leta Lestrange, Newt Scamander, Newt Scamander Leta Lestrange, Newt Scamander Girlfriend, Eddie Redmayne Zoe Kravitz, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, JK Rowling, Johnny Depp

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

BHP Billiton news Chevron news

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

ELLE's Annual Women In Television Celebration 2017 - Red Carpet

"Fantastic Beasts 2" Cast, News & Update: Zoe Kravitz Explains Leta Lestrange's Role in Newt Scamander's Life in Sequels [DETAILS]

Zoe Kravitz will appear in "Fantastic Beasts 2" as Leta Lestrange, a significant character in the story and in Newt Scamander's life.
La Union de Morelos official photo

Mexican Totoaba Fish Near Extinction –Bladder With Aphrodisiac Properties Worth More Than Cocaine
Prince Harry attends the ICAP's 24th annual charity trading day in aid of Sentebale at ICAP on December 7, 2016 in London, England.

Prince Harry Is With Meghan Markle For A Weekend Of Hopeful Public Appearances And Royal Family Introduction [VIDEO]
The Science Behind Marijuana

Marijuana on Expanding Research to Become A Medicinal Drugs
WWE Superstar and Andre The Giant Battle Royal Winner. I am bringing the End Of Days to everyone in WWE!

WWE News and Update: Baron Corbin, A New Wrestler To Beat
Scenes Of The Cairns Region

The Great Barrier Reef Once Used To Be Above Sea Level 125000 Years Ago
Shocking News|First British man to reveal he's PREGNANT says he tracked down sperm donor viaFacebook

First British Man to Get PREGNANT with Sperm Donor from Facebook is an Ex-Asda Worker

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics