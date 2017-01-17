'Mad Max: The Wasteland' Cast: Tom Hardy Confirms Upcoming Movie; Why He and Charlize Theron Don't Get Along [DETAILS]

"Mad Max: The Wasteland," the sequel to "Mad Max: Fury Road" in 2015 was confirmed by main actor Tom Hardy. When it was released, the movie became a box office hit and garnered numerous awards for many things, one of which would be the realistic confrontation between Hardy's Max Rockatansky and Charlize Theron's Imperator Furiosa. The scene between two brilliant actors may not be credited to their acting skills but rather to a real off-screen feud.

Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron Do Not Get Along?

Stars of the "Mad Max: Fury Road" were not immune to the feud between Hardy and Theron as they have said in previous reports that the two allegedly are not in friendly terms while filming it, Movie Pilot notes. However, director George Miller defends the two main actors that it was because of their passion for the project which caused them to act the way they do as Hardy and Theron's characters were not chummy in the beginning after all.

Theron said in some interviews that she had struggled when working with Hardy in the movie but defends that it was for the best as it would be harder to convey her character's animosity if they were good friends beforehand. As for Hardy, he thinks that the speculations were exaggerated and that he has nothing but respect for Theron. He adds that there was no "hatchet" of any kind to be buried.

"Mad Max: The Wasteland" Release Date, News & Updates

Hardy has confirmed that "Mad Max: The Wasteland" is in production but has said that the upcoming movie may not be called that. Additionally, there are plans to have another movie which totals to six movies in the entire "Mad Max" franchise. The actor is expected to reprise his role as Max.

Telegraph reports that director Miller has "saga" plans for Max and Furiosa which further indicates that there will be more than one movie coming up for "Mad Max." It is not confirmed whether Theron will reprise her role as Furiosa.