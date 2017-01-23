'Scream Queens' Actress Keke Palmer Did NOT Want to Be in Trey Songz's Music Video; Here's Why

Trey Songz has been accused of using Keke Palmer's cameo in his new music video "Pick Up the Phone." The "Scream Queens" actress reportedly did not "authorize" her appearance in it and even said that Songz intimidated her to be in it. However, Songz has hit back with his own statement saying that Palmer was aware of everything that was filmed.

Keke Palmer Reportedly Hid in a Closet to Escape Trey Songz

Songz's song "Pick Up the Phone" was recently released yesterday but it was followed by a lengthy message from Palmer angrily asking the singer why she was in the video. Palmer wrote her message on Instagram and revealed that she had to hide in a closet to escape from Songz because the singer did not listen to her after she refused to be in his video the first time he asked, E Online notes.

Palmer also stated that she had been friends with Songz since they were 12 but that did not stop him from disrespecting her as an artist. Additionally, Palmer said that her cameos in his music video were filmed secretly. She also accused Songz of perpetuating the sexism and misogyny in the music industry which Palmer has apparently pointed out in her previous posts.

Trey Songz Speaks Out Against Keke Palmer's Accusations

Songz also took to the internet to speak out about what he things of Palmer's accusations against him. The singer-songwriter wrote on Twitter that suggests that Palmer knew she was filmed, US Magazine Reports. Songz did not name Palmer but it was highly insinuated that he was referring to her. In a separate post, this time on Instagram, Songz wrote a more coherent statement saying that there are many sides to the story and he will not be wasting his time airing out his side because he believes he did nothing wrong.

