Paul McCartney Fights To Keep Rights Owning Classic Beatles Songs: Sony ‘Disappointed’ by Lawsuit

Sir Paul McCartney means serious business as he filed a lawsuit against Sony to protect his rights over classic Beatles songs. He went to a US court in Manhattan this week to file for copyright termination which allows authors to assume ownership from publishers.

Sir Paul McCartney Wants to Get The Beatles Songs Back

The Beatles have over 200 hundred songs and as the last living member of, Sir Paul McCartney is fighting to get the rights back over the songs. He has been fighting over the control of the songs since the 1980s but BBC reports that Michael Jackson allegedly got the rights instead. The songs were sold back to Sony last year by Jackson's camp to pay off debts and McCartney wants to get their work back. All the Beatles songs are estimated to amount to at least $2B.

Many artists including Blondie and Prince have used the US 1976 Copyright Act to regain their rights over their works. The "Let It Be" singer is determined and more careful after Duran Duran who used the same lawsuit failed to be awarded the ownership because of their conflicting UK contract.

Sony "Disappointed" Over Paul McCartney's Lawsuit

McCartney's lawsuit against Sony states that he seeks to get the songs under his name by 2018. McCartney has reportedly called Sony's attention but the latter did not respond so the musician filed the lawsuit following the advice of his lawyers. Furthermore, McCartney's lawsuit stated that Sony was stalling for time when it comes to the Beatles songs ownership.

According to Mail Online, Sony has released a statement that they were disappointed with the lawsuit and they believe that the action was "unnecessary and premature."

