Lady Antebellum Announces New Album 'Heart Break' Plus Tour - Details Here

Lady Antebellum is making a comeback this 2017 and they're releasing a new album named "Heart Break" and going on tour soon. The first song of their album named "You Look Good" was released by the trio online.

Lady Antebellum New "Heart Break" Album

Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood are returning as a trio for Lady Antebellum this year after announcing a hiatus in 2015. When the trio planned their comeback for this year, they allegedly spend so much time together to produce their new album "Heart Break."

According to Newsday, The trio lived together both in Los Angeles and Florida while they were writing and recording their new album. In fact, the members revealed that they were able to create the majority of the songs in just four days.

"Heart Break" is Lady Antebellum's sixth studio album following their 2014 album 747. Their song "You Look Good" is going to kick off their new album and they have released the track online much to the happiness of their fans. The song is available for streaming and downloads and is accompanied by a lyric video of the behind-the-scenes of making the album. It was also noted that the new single includes horn instruments, something that Lady Antebellum has not used for any of their past albums.

"Heart Break" Album Release Date and Tours

Lady Antebellum's new album will be released on June 9. Billboard notes that the tour will have 43 venues in North America including New York, California, Los Angeles, Chicago, Nashville, Jacksonville and more. Tickets for Lady Antebellum's tour will be sold beginning Jan. 27 online at Megaticket.

Are you excited for the comeback of Lady Antebellum in the music scene? Tell us what you think of their new single "You Look Good" from their new album Heart Break in the comments below.