Fifth Harmony Wins Favorite Group Award at People's Choice Awards 2017 without Camila Cabello

Fifth Harmony attends the People's Choice Awards 2017 as a four-girl group for the first time since ex-member Camila Cabello left. Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui and Normani Kordei performed "Work From Home" as a quartet and won the Favorite Group Award.

New Fifth Harmony Debuts at People's Choice Awards

The absence of Camila Cabello was fully noted as the remaining members of Fifth Harmony attended and performed as a group at the People's Choice Awards 2017. According to Billboard, the ladies sang their biggest hit live and instead of inserting a pre-recorded track of Cabello's part, the quartet sang her solo portion in unison.

After singing, Fifth Harmony was presented with the Favorite Group Award by DJ Khaled. The outlet adds that this is the group's second win in the category. With Cabello's departure, the ladies have renewed their contract with Syco and Epic Records and will be releasing their third album in the near future.

Fifth Harmony's Acceptance Speech at People's Choice Awards

After being presented with the award, Fifth Harmony member, Kordei spoke in behalf of the entire group. She thanked the fans for their support but made no mention of Cabello and their current plight as a foursme in a formerly five-girl group in her speech, CBS News reported.

It's almost been a month since the news of Cabello's departure broke out in the headlines and caused confusion among the fans. Remaining members of Fifth Harmony were shocked by Cabello's news and said in a statement which claimed that they only knew of her decision through her representatives. Cabello also released her statement saying that her groupmates already knew of her decision beforehand.

Are you excited to hear about Fifth Harmony's new album coming this quarter without Camila Cabello in it?