Gavin Rossdale Still Admires Gwen Stefani Amidst Divorce; Here’s What He Said About the No Doubt Singer

It came as a big shock for fans and Hollywood when Gavin Rossdale and "No Doubt" singer Gwen Stefani announced their divorce. The couple split after a total of 13 years of marriage, a rarity in Hollywood. However, in spite of the divorce finalization, Rossdale still praises Stefani.

Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani Still Amiable

In their 20 years of relationship, Gavin and Gwen have three children together. It seems the long years has made them remain more amiable despite the pain of their divorce. In fact, Rossdale said in an interview that he still finds his ex-wife "incredible," E Online reported.

He was also in high praises about the time he spent together with Gwen as he calls their entire time together "lovely." Additionally, Rossdale also stated that he is currently prioritizing their three sons, Kingston James, Zuma Nesta and Apollo Bowie and that means he has no time to date. The boys were apparently pushing Rossdale to date as their mum has already moved on with Blake Shelton.

Gavin Rossdale Did Not Want Divorce; Gwen Stefani Breaks Her Silence

Gavin and Gwen filed for their divorce in 2015 in one of the most sensationalized news during that year. It was rumored that Gavin had an affair with the children's nanny which was apparently the last straw in his marriage to Stefani. Rossdale expressed that he really did not want a divorce but he had to "accept the reality," People reports.

Meanwhile, Stefani has also expressed that her marriage to Rossdale was "hard" and that she had to work at it almost all the time because they had taken a vow. However, their differences and their status as celebrities added to their struggles of an already difficult task of keeping it.

