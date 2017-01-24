Justin Beiber Jealous Over Selena Gomez, The Weeknd Romance; Here's What the 'Sorry' Singer Said

Not everyone is a fan of The Weeknd and that includes Justin Bieber. The "Sorry" singer apparently had something bad to say about The Weeknd as the latter is reportedly romancing his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

Justin Bieber Thinks The Weeknd's Music is "Whack"

Justin Bieber reportedly said that he can't stand listening to "Weeknd song" because it was "whack." The "What Do You Mean" singer was apparently asked if he is going to one of the performances in Los Angeles this week, PEOPLE reports.

Advertisement

Justin Bieber and The Weeknd was perceived to have been getting along fine but the former's change of attitude may be because of the latter's involvement with Selena Gomez. The outlet adds that a few weeks ago, The Weeknd and Selena were photographed kissing. Selena and The Weeknd went official and flaunted their relationship publicly earlier this month.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are known for their off-on relationship in the past couple of years. It was believed that the two were still together despite the rocky relationship but it changed last year when Bieber shared a picture of his girlfriend, Sofia Richie. Fans were disappointed and Bieber received backlash and Selena tried to help her former beau by saying to keep their relationship private.

Justin Bieber is "Sensitive" towards Selena - The Weeknd Romance

According to Hollywood Life, Selena believes that Justin didn't mean to diss her new beau and his music and it may only be because he is a little bit jealous of her new found romance. The outlet adds that an unnamed source told them that Justin had had many chances to make it right with the "Hands to Myself" singer but felt that the singer wasted it so she has decided to move on.

Do you think Selena Gomez has moved on from Justin Bieber and will her romance with The Weeknd thrive? Tell us what you think in the comments below.