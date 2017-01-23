Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Vines Lives Forever On the Internet Because Twitter Has Made Sure Of It

By Mariel Mae Peralta (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 23, 2017 11:00 AM EST
Vine, a 6-second video sharing community was once the hottest trend on the internet. In fact, it gave birth to the dawn of viral videos as it continuously challenged its creator's content creativity without going over the 6-second mark.

Vine Archive

No Vine videos will be lost as there is now a Vine Archive is put in place in the community's website. According to Digital Trends, old members and even people who are new to Vine may have access to old videos because of this. The Twitter-owned platform now serves as a static page for old Vine videos that were made before it was shut down.

The Vine Archive has three sections: Home Page, Community and Vine Videos. However, the community's features of re-vining, liking and commenting have been taken away this is so past and existing content will be focused. The outlet adds that old Vine videos with their original number of likes, revines and loops may still be shared in other social media platforms.

It was also noted that top Vine content creators and viral videos are showcased in the Community section under the Creator Spotlights. Well-known Viners or those with millions of followers in the community are featured there.

Those with Vine accounts can still access their original profiles but they can no longer edit their profile information or download their Vines. However, they can choose to delete their Vines or their account.

Twitter Launches Vine Camera App

It was previously announced that the Vine website and app will be closed forever but Twitter takes the statement back and says that it will put the Vine Camera app in place, Tech Crunch reports. The app just launched this week.

Who were you top followed Viners in the video-sharing community, Vine? Tell us your favorite Vine creators in the comment section below.

