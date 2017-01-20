'Logan' Movie Cast & News: Wolverine Sequel Features Weapon X-23 and She's Ruthless [TRAILER]

The new trailer for "Logan" hints right away that the setting is in the distant future as viewers are confronted with a haggard-looking Wolverine (played by Hugh Jackman) and a much older Charles Xavier or Professor X (played by Patrick Stewart).

Wolverine and Weapon X-23 in R-Rated "Logan" Trailer

Perhaps the most noticeable character in the film is a seemingly clueless young girl named Laura (played by Dafney Keen) who is casually stealing from a convenience store. When confronted by a sales clerk, the normal-looking girl isn't so normal at all as she unsheathes her claws just like Wolverine's, but just as she was about to attack, Logan, comes in and tells her a big resounding "No" before going out and stealing cigars for himself.

It was revealed that Laura is actually Weapon X-23, Wolverine's female clone. X-23 is known by Marvel comic fans as a ruthless killer just like Wolverine and glimpses of her abilities were shown throughout the trailer. The rest of the trailer is a montage of the bits of pieces of the movie and it showcases more violent fight scenes, gore, and nudity befitting the R-rated film rating of "Logan," Nerd Reactor reported.

No "Costumed" Villain in "Logan" Says Director James Mangold

Unlike most superhero movies, "Logan" director James Mangold says that he tries to set it apart by not installing any traditional villain in it. This is why Mangold confirmed that Mr. Sinister will not be in the film because he wants to give the movie a more "realistic" take on it, Cinemablend reported. Mangold steers "Logan" in the direction of a mutant superhero suddenly being thrust upon the responsibilities of a child who is also like him.

"Logan" will be released in theaters on March 3 in the US.

