'Guardians of the Galaxy 2' Cast & News: Kurt Russell is Ego the Living Planet and This is What Star-Lord's Father Looks Like [DETAILS]

Star-Lord (played by Chris Pratt) will finally meet his father in "Guardians of the Galaxy 2." It has been reported that instead of Peter Quill meeting J'Son of Spartax, he will instead meet Ego, a living planet with a face, just like in the comics.

Star-Lord Meets Dad Humanoid Ego

Actor Kurt Russell has been appointed to play Ego the Living Planet. However, instead of him being a CGI planet on "Guardians of the Galaxy 2," he will be given a humanoid form. Kurt was confirmed as Star-Lord's dad during the San Diego Comic Con last year.

Movie Fone reports that director James Gunn has disclosed how Ego will look and has shared a photo of the pop vinyl figures of humanoid Dorbz. While Gunn did not reveal Russell's actual form in "Guardians of the Galaxy 2," he has given fans a preview of how Ego will generally look like in the movie.

As of this writing, Marvel has not released any official photo of Kurt Russell playing Ego in "Guardians of the Galaxy 2."

And Kurt Russell as Ego the Living Planet in human form Dorbz. pic.twitter.com/mfGdzqwerp — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 17, 2017



Star-Lord and Ego's Father-Son Relationship in "Guardians of the Galaxy 2"

In a Facebook post last year, Gunn revealed that Ego is an "ancient" and "cosmic being" and Russell will be giving life to this character to make the audience understand how it feels to be alone in the universe. Furthermore, Ego's relationship with Star-Lord and how they will cross paths will also be revealed and explained in "Guardians of the Galaxy 2." Gunn adds that there will be more surprises that await audiences when the sequel officially releases on May 5, 2017.

Do you have any theories surrounding the birth of Star-Lord from Ego and how it will go about in "Guardians of the Galaxy 2" movie? Let us know of your wild guesses in the comment section below.