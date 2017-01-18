Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 | Updated at 11:14 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

'Guardians of the Galaxy 2' Cast & News: Kurt Russell is Ego the Living Planet and This is What Star-Lord's Father Looks Like [DETAILS]

By Mariel Mae Peralta (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 18, 2017 08:43 AM EST
Johnnie Walker Presents Deepwater Horizon Premiere Screening Party in Toronto

Johnnie Walker Presents Deepwater Horizon Premiere Screening Party in Toronto(Photo : Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Brilliant Consulting)

Star-Lord (played by Chris Pratt) will finally meet his father in "Guardians of the Galaxy 2." It has been reported that instead of Peter Quill meeting J'Son of Spartax, he will instead meet Ego, a living planet with a face, just like in the comics.

Star-Lord Meets Dad Humanoid Ego

Actor Kurt Russell has been appointed to play Ego the Living Planet. However, instead of him being a CGI planet on "Guardians of the Galaxy 2," he will be given a humanoid form. Kurt was confirmed as Star-Lord's dad during the San Diego Comic Con last year.

Movie Fone reports that director James Gunn has disclosed how Ego will look and has shared a photo of the pop vinyl figures of humanoid Dorbz. While Gunn did not reveal Russell's actual form in "Guardians of the Galaxy 2," he has given fans a preview of how Ego will generally look like in the movie.

As of this writing, Marvel has not released any official photo of Kurt Russell playing Ego in "Guardians of the Galaxy 2."


Star-Lord and Ego's Father-Son Relationship in "Guardians of the Galaxy 2"

In a Facebook post last year, Gunn revealed that Ego is an "ancient" and "cosmic being" and Russell will be giving life to this character to make the audience understand how it feels to be alone in the universe. Furthermore, Ego's relationship with Star-Lord and how they will cross paths will also be revealed and explained in "Guardians of the Galaxy 2." Gunn adds that there will be more surprises that await audiences when the sequel officially releases on May 5, 2017.

Do you have any theories surrounding the birth of Star-Lord from Ego and how it will go about in "Guardians of the Galaxy 2" movie? Let us know of your wild guesses in the comment section below.

SEE ALSO

"Fantastic Beasts 2" Cast, News & Update: Zoe Kravitz Explains Leta Lestrange's Role in Newt Scamander's Life in Sequels [DETAILS]

'Mad Max: The Wasteland' Cast: Tom Hardy Confirms Upcoming Movie; Why He and Charlize Theron Don't Get Along [DETAILS]

'Deadpool 2' News, Cast & Updates: Movie to Feature Cable, Colossus, Negasonic Teenage Warhead; What to Expect

Peter Hines Confirms Bethesda Not Releasing Remasters Anymore; Hereâ€™s Why

'Pacific Rim 2' Cast, News & Updates: 'Star Trek Beyond' Actor Karl Urban NOT Part of Cast [DETAILS]

TagsGuardians of the Galaxy 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 2 release date, Guardians of the Galaxy 2 Cast, Guardians of the Galaxy 2 news, Guardians of the Galaxy 2 Kurt Russell, Guardians of the Galaxy 2 Ego, Star-Lord, Star-Lord father, Star-Lord Ego, Chris Pratt, Kurt Russell, Kurt Russell Ego, James Gunn, Marvel, Ego Living Planet

Â© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

Huawei G9 Plus Huawei Maimang 5

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

Lady Gaga Super Bowl 2017 Super Bowl 2017's Halftime Show

NBA News: Knicks Shuffle Lineup In Hope To Find Spark, But Come Up Short Vs. Hawks

NBA News: Knicks Shuffle Lineup In Hope To Find Spark, But Come Up Short Vs. Hawks

The New York Knicks, who were struggling to find any sort of momentum lately, have decided to shuffle their lineup in hopes to find a way towards winning some games again. Their move seems to work but they still lost a heartbreaker against the Hawks.
Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks sits on the bench during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on December 13, 2016 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Carmelo Anthony Upset With Phil Jackson
UFC 207: Nunes v Rousey

Ronda Rousey Receives Training Offer From Floyd Mayweather After UFC 207 Loss
NBA News: Hawks To Sign Journeyman Gary Neal To 10-Day Contract To Compensate With Korverâ€™s Departure

NBA News: Hawks To Sign Journeyman Gary Neal To 10-Day Contract To Compensate With Korver's Departure
(L-R) Pablo Sarabia, Mariano Ferreira, Samir Nasri, Nicolas Pareja, Steven N'Zonzi of Sevilla FC celebrates after winning the match against Real Madrid CF

La Liga Roundup: Real Madrid Defeated By Sevilla As Barcelona And Athletico Madrid Earned Victory
UFC 207: Nunes v Rousey

Ronda Rousey Looks Tired And Beaten In New Photos â€“ Failed UFC 207 Comeback Led To Low Profile Life
WWE Superstar and Andre The Giant Battle Royal Winner. I am bringing the End Of Days to everyone in WWE!

WWE News and Update: Baron Corbin, A New Wrestler To Beat

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from itâ€™s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

â€˜The Big Bang Theoryâ€™ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howardâ€™s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Donâ€™t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃƒÂ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics