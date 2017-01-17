'Resident Evil 7' News: Get The Season Pass To Get Bonus Footage, Content [DETAILS]

The highly anticipated survival horror game "Resident Evil 7" is set to be released this month and the hype around it is soaring with each day. For those who would like to get the most out of the game, getting the Season Pass of the game will unlock more bonus content. The details are below.

"Resident Evil 7" Season Pass Bonus Footage Details

According to Ubergizmo, when "Resident Evil 7" gets officially released this month the Season Pass of the game will also be available. Season Pass owners will be entitled to bonus footage and content as there will be at least seven DLC's coming for the rest of the year.

Advertisement

More specifically, the "Resident Evil 7" Season Pass will entitle gamers to the "banned footage" divided into two with three episodes each plus a bonus story content. For Volume 1, the episodes are entitled "Nightmare, "Bedroom" and "Ethan Must Die." For Volume 2, the titles are "21," "Daughters" and "Jack's 55th Birthday."

There is no clear timeline of when all bonus footage will be released but it is expected that all of them will be available before the year is over. These bonus content and footage may give players a more in-depth story of the events in "Resident Evil 7."

"Resident Evil 7" Release Date and Price

"Resident Evil 7" is going to be officially released next week, January 24, 2017 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. According to Engadget, the "Resident Evil 7" Season Pass will cost $90 and it comes with the game's Deluxe Edition. For those who want the basic game only, it is priced at $30. The outlet adds that those who would want to avail the game only but want the Season Pass may not be able to do so as there is no standalone purchase for the pass on Steam.

Will you be getting the "Resident Evil 7" Season Pass when it comes out next week? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.