'God Wars: Future Past' Release Date & News: Kadokawa RPG for PS4, PS Vita Confirmed for March 2017 Release [DETAILS]

By Mariel Mae Peralta (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 19, 2017 07:59 AM EST
"God Wars: Future Past"

"God Wars: Future Past"(Photo : NIS America/Twitter)

"God Wars: Future Past" is a tactical role playing game (RPG) that features the folkores and story of historical Japan. This classic strategy game from Kadokawa Games is set to be released in March for Japan, North America and Europe on the PlayStation 4 and PS Vita.

"God Wars: Future Past" Release Date

"God Wars: Future Past" is scheduled to originally be released in Japan on February 23, 2017 but it has been delayed to improve the game's features. According to Siliconera, the game will come to Japan on April 2017.

Fortunately, American fans will not experience any delays as it was confirmed by NIS America that "God Wars: Future Past" will be released in the North America on March 28, 2017 and in Europe on March 31, 2017. The game will have English and Japanese audio and English subtitles.

"God Wars: Future Past" Plot, Features & News

"God Wars: Future Past" will feature three main nations Fuji, Izumo and Hyuga. The story will revolve around a Princess Kaguya who was once sacrificed by her Queen Mother, Tsukuyomi, in order to prevent natural disasters from happening in the land of Mizuho, Gematsu reported.

Princess Kaguya will be joined by her childhood friend, Kintaro, who has once saved her before. Together they go on a quest to discover the motives and reasons of why Queen Tsukuyomi chose to sacrifice the princess.

Kadokawa's "God Wars: Future Past" will showcase the mythology of historical Japan which will provide in-depth knowledge and new discoveries surrounding the land of rising sun. In the game, players will have the choice to create their characters by customizing 14 existing ones and choose from up to 30 classes which combines to having hundreds of skills to choose from to create a party.

Are you excited to get your hands on Kadokawa's "God Wars: Future Past" game? Tell us what you are excited about by putting your comments in the section below.

