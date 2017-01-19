Apple Pencil 2 Release Date & News: New Apple Stylus Similar to Microsoft Surface Pen [RUMORS]

There have been numerous rumors regarding the existence of the Apple Pencil 2. Firstly, Apple is allegedly going to release it in Spring 2017 and secondly, the new stylus is similar to the Microsoft Surface Pen.

Apple Pencil 2 Release Date, News

The rumors of the Apple Pencil 2 coming this year are making rounds on the internet especially in Chinese social media. The Apple Pencil which was first released in 2015 has been criticized for its shortcomings because although it is marketed on Apple iPad Pro devices, the stylus has no way of being anchored to the tablet as it has the look and utility of a pencil.

Advertisement

Apple is gearing up to release the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, a 9.7-inch model, and a new 10.5-inch version this year. Apple has not released any official release date regarding the Apple Pencil 2 or of the 2017 iPad Pro devices.

Apple Pencil 2 Specs Similar to Microsoft's Surface Pen?

The Apple Pencil 2 will reportedly be an enhanced upgrade of the first one and can be attached to iPad Pro devices. Techno Buffalo reports that the Apple Pencil 2 will have magnetic features that allow it to be anchored which is similar to the Microsoft Surface Pen. The outlet adds that Apple has had patents for this design so the rumors of it being realized in the Apple Pencil 2 are not unfounded.

The Apple Pencil 2 will also have an eraser, interchangeable tips and enhanced sensors for those who want to utilize the device's advanced features. Furthermore, the device may come out with a clip that makes it look more like a pen as it can be used to attach on shirt lapels, backpacks, pockets and more.

Do you think Apple will release the Apple Pencil 2 this year and together with the 2017 editions of the iPad Pro lineup? Tell us what you think in the comments below.