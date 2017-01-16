Nokia Android Smartphone Release Date, News & Update: Nokia 8 at CES 2017 Not Real Says Qualcomm [DETAILS]

Nokia once shone brightly in the mobile industry some years ago but it has faded in the last decade as its competitors produced better smartphones with cutting-edge technology. The company is now producing Android smartphones after it was sold to Microsoft.

Nokia Android Smartphone Details

Nokia will be releasing their Android phone Nokia 6 but unfortunately, it will only be released in China. According to PC Advisor, the Nokia 6 has a 5.5 inch display with Gorilla Glass and outfitted with Series 6000 aluminum. It houses an Adreno 505 GPU, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octacore chip and features 64GB storage, 4GB RAM and a 3,000 mah battery.

Advertisement

Additionally, the Nokia 6 has two cameras - a 16mp rear camera and an 8mp front camera. The smartphone also has impressive audio as it sports a Dolby Atmos that amplifies sound and music crisper and louder. The Nokia 6 retails at 1699 CNY or $246.

The Nokia 6 will only be available in China but the outlet notes that there will be more Nokia Android in the future for other regions. Further information could be released by MWC 2017 next month.

Nokia 8 Rumors and Upcoming Nokia Android Smartphones

There have been rumors that Qualcomm leaked the upcoming Nokia 8 or Nokia Supreme at the CES 2017. Qualcomm denied the allegations as the handheld they used to demo the Snapdragon 835 and 821 processors were that of the rumored Nokia Android.

Know Your Mobile reported that a Qualcomm spokesperson, Catherine Baker, stated that the smartphone they used was a device owned and regularly used by the company during demo. However, Baker did not specify the device they used or indicated which manufacturer it came from.

Nokia has been rumored to be expected to release at least six Android smartphones in the market. More information will be revealed soon as the company makes their official statement.

Do you think the Nokia 8 flagship will be unveiled in MWC 2017? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.