Oppo Find 9 Price, Specs and Release Date: What We Know So Far

A new leak suggests that the Oppo Find 9 will have a borderless, all-screen display. A new smartphone in the Find line has not been heard of since the Oppo Find 7 and many assumed that the Chinese company may have discontinued it. However, the internet is in uproar as there have been rumors regarding its existence popping up again and again.

Oppo Find 9 Specs from "Leaked" Reports

The Oppo Find 9 will reportedly have a borderless, all-screen display based on images that were leaked online. Recent reports say that the sides of the Find 9 will allegedly look seamless because of the distinct lack of the usual bezel that can be found in most smartphones.

GSM Arena reports that the leaked specs say that the Find 9 will have a 5.5-inch display with a 1440x2560p resolution that is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 4. The rumored handset will ship with Android Nougat v7.0.

The Oppo Find 7 will reportedly have two variants as well, one with a higher end Snapdragon 835 chip with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory, according to Phone Arena. The middle end version will sport the Snapdragon 653 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The handset has a dedicated slot for a microSD which can be extended up to 256GB.

The Find 9 will have two cameras which includes a 12MP rear shooter caoable of HDR photos, video at 2160p at 30 frames per second, touch focus, LED flash and face detection. The selfie camera will reportedly have 8MP. As for its features, it will have a fingerprint sensor, a compass, an accelerometer, promxmity sensors and supports fast charging.

Oppo Find 9 Release Date and Price

There is no official announcement regarding the release date and price of the Oppo Find 9. However, there are rumors that Oppo may release new information if not release the Oppo Find 9 as their flagship smartphone this year.