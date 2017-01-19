Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, January 19, 2017 | Updated at 9:01 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

'Super Mario Run' News: Android Version Coming March 2017; Here's Why It Took So Long [DETAILS]

By Mariel Mae Peralta (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 19, 2017 08:26 AM EST
Super Mario Run

Super Mario Run(Photo : Nintendo/Twitter)

"Super Mario Run" is finally coming to Android and this was announced by the Japanese company Nintendo. The Nintendo game was released exclusively for iOS but in a few months, Android users will have the chance to play the game.

"Super Mario Run" Release Date for Android; Why The Delays?

Nintendo's "Super Mario Run" which is touted to be a game that can be played with one hand was first released on the iOS. Android users will finally get to experience the game when it gets released in March 2017. Nintendo themselves tweeted the announcement of the news. However, there is no specific date yet.

According to Tech Crunch, the reason why "Super Mario Run" was exclusive to iOS users for almost three months since it was released last year maybe due to some contracts. The outlet points out that "Super Mario Run" has a simple interface and would relatively be quick when porting it from iOS to Android.

"Super Mario Run" News

"Super Mario Run" is reportedly Nintendo's first and official smartphone game and it became popular when it released in December last year. CNN reports that the game had more than 40 million downloads during its first four days. The game was considered to be the highest grossing game in the App Store in many countries worldwide.

Players who want to play the full "Super Mario Run" game will need to shell out $10 to get full access to all levels. The game is free to download but if you're not paying for the game, there are only three levels to play. This earned the ire of disappointed gamers who were not informed of the in-game purchases which resulted in "Super Mario Run" coming down from its top position of highest grossing games in the App store.

Are you willing to shell out $10 to fully play "Super Mario Run" on iOS or Android? Tell us what you think in the comments below.

SEE ALSO

Apple Pencil 2 Release Date & News: New Apple Stylus Similar to Microsoft Surface Pen [RUMORS]

Oppo Find 9 Price, Specs and Release Date: What We Know So Far

'Resident Evil 7' News: Get The Season Pass To Get Bonus Footage, Content [DETAILS]

'Mad Max: The Wasteland' Cast: Tom Hardy Confirms Upcoming Movie; Why He and Charlize Theron Don't Get Along [DETAILS]

'Super Mario Odyssey' on Nintendo Switch: Mario Leaves Mushroom Kingdom For the First Time! [DETAILS]

TagsSuper Mario Run, Super Mario Run news, Nintendo, Super Mario Run iOS, Super Mario Run Android, Super Mario Run Android release date, Nintendo Super Mario Run, android, iOS, Super Mario Run Android download

Â© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

Fifth Harmony Favorite Group Award Fifth Harmony Camila Cabello

Ricky Rubio #9 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks to pass the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the game on November 15, 2016 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Minnesota Timberwolves Point Guard Rubio Minnesota Timberwolves Point Guard Rubio

Ricky Rubio seems to be an attraction for the Sarcmento Kings, they are keeping a strong eye on the spanish point guard. On the other hand the Timberwolves are ready to shop the NBA superstar.
Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks celebrates a basket with teammate Joakim Noah #13 at Madison Square Garden on December 25, 2016 in New York City.

Kristaps Porzingis To Play At Center
Charlotte Hornets v Minnesota Timberwolves

NBA Trade 2017: Minnesota Wants Ricky Rubio In Trade Proposals
Toronto Raptors v Golden State Warriors

Kyle Lowry Has Done The Right Thing: Raptors Star Has No Worry About Free Agency
Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show

Wix Ad Lands Super Bowl Spot Starring DCâ€™s Wonder Woman Gal Gadot & Jason Statham from â€˜Transporterâ€™
NBA News: Knicks Shuffle Lineup In Hope To Find Spark, But Come Up Short Vs. Hawks

NBA News: Knicks Shuffle Lineup In Hope To Find Spark, But Come Up Short Vs. Hawks
Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks sits on the bench during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on December 13, 2016 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Carmelo Anthony Upset With Phil Jackson

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from itâ€™s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

â€˜The Big Bang Theoryâ€™ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howardâ€™s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Donâ€™t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃƒÂ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics