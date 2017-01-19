'Super Mario Run' News: Android Version Coming March 2017; Here's Why It Took So Long [DETAILS]

"Super Mario Run" is finally coming to Android and this was announced by the Japanese company Nintendo. The Nintendo game was released exclusively for iOS but in a few months, Android users will have the chance to play the game.

"Super Mario Run" Release Date for Android; Why The Delays?

Nintendo's "Super Mario Run" which is touted to be a game that can be played with one hand was first released on the iOS. Android users will finally get to experience the game when it gets released in March 2017. Nintendo themselves tweeted the announcement of the news. However, there is no specific date yet.

According to Tech Crunch, the reason why "Super Mario Run" was exclusive to iOS users for almost three months since it was released last year maybe due to some contracts. The outlet points out that "Super Mario Run" has a simple interface and would relatively be quick when porting it from iOS to Android.

"Super Mario Run" News

"Super Mario Run" is reportedly Nintendo's first and official smartphone game and it became popular when it released in December last year. CNN reports that the game had more than 40 million downloads during its first four days. The game was considered to be the highest grossing game in the App Store in many countries worldwide.

Players who want to play the full "Super Mario Run" game will need to shell out $10 to get full access to all levels. The game is free to download but if you're not paying for the game, there are only three levels to play. This earned the ire of disappointed gamers who were not informed of the in-game purchases which resulted in "Super Mario Run" coming down from its top position of highest grossing games in the App store.

Are you willing to shell out $10 to fully play "Super Mario Run" on iOS or Android? Tell us what you think in the comments below.