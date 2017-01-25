Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Report: After Brexit South Africa Wants To Boost Trade Deal On Agriculture

By Debabtrata Sabud (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 25, 2017 08:30 AM EST
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 23: Pro-Brexit demonstrators protest outside the Houses of Parliament on November 23, 2016 in London, England. British Prime Minister Theresa May has said that she will not delay triggering article 50, the formal process of leav(Photo : Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images))

After the post-Brexit trade agreement of South Africa sees opportunities to sell more of its agricultural produce to the UK. Trade and Industry Ministry Rob Davies have confirmed this news.

According to Bloomberg Markets, Rob Davies reported that the trade isn't interrupted when the UK leaves the European Union. For that, the new Economic Partnership Agreement, signed last year between the EU and the five-nation Southern African Customs Union.

The memorandum of understanding between the European Union and the five-nation Southern African Customs Union will form a template for new U.K-South Africa trading rules, reported by Trade and Industry Ministry Davies.

The Southern African Customs Union consists of South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, and Swaziland.

Trade and Industry Ministry Rob Davis have reported, U.K does not have the sensitivities from southern Europe that see as competitors. South Africa may well be improving access into the market for wine and fruit products.

Due to objections from farm groups in Spain, exports of South African citrus to the EU have been blocked in recent years. That makes problem South Africa as a producer of the fruits. They were concerned about the possibility of black-spot disease from South Africa infecting their trees.

The African country is referred the world's seventh-biggest wine producer. South Africa and Spain is the major producer of oranges and other fruits globally. As per the new report, 20 percent of citrus fruits are supplied from the European country.

Brexit has widely known the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union. As a result of Brexit, all of the European Nation has suffered a major loss on the business and trade.

Despite EPA, the countries will have to renegotiate quotas for some products before the Brexit process is complete. Davies has reported, there is being nothing to require a huge amount of negotiating effort on both sides.

