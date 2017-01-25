Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Drake Rumored To Be Cheating On JLo With A Porn Star

By Staff Writer
First Posted: Jan 25, 2017
Drake Rumored To Be Cheating On JLo With A Porn Star.

Drake Rumored To Be Cheating On JLo With A Porn Star.(Photo : Getty Images/ Kevin Winter)

Jennifer Lopez might have something to worry about as boyfriend Drake seems to be getting close with another brunette recently.  While in Amsterdam, the rapper was spotted having dinner with porn star Rosee Divine.

According to Maily Online, the rapper was spotted spending time with Rosee at a Japanese restaurant in Amsterdam. The pair visited the restaurant for dinner.

Both of them were with a small group of friends. During the dinner, Rosee seemed quite enamored by Drake. Reportedly she couldn't stop staring or touching his arm.

Meanwhile, JLo is currently in Miami to record the Spanish-language album that she and ex-Marc Anthony have been working with.

Jennifer Lopez and Drake alleged relationship has become serious within few weeks. Drake has even met Jen's 8-year-old twins (with ex-husband Marc Anthony), Max and Emme.

Sources reported that Drake is now spending more time at his girlfriend's house and he gets to see the kids all the time. Earlier this month, Drake and Jennifer were spotted getting rather cozy during their date night in L.A.

Drake was reportedly being flirty with JLo and had his arm around her.  On the other hand, Jennifer seems to enjoy this attention and couldn't stop giggling.

Drake took another major step in this relationship when promised JLo's dad that he will never hurt his daughter. A source told Hollywood Life, that Drake has asked Jennifer if he can talk to her dad as she was on phone with him.

"She gave him the phone and didn't know what Drake was going to say. She was nervous but when Drake said what he said to her dad, she nearly melted. It was quite a cute moment," Hollywood Life quoted the source saying. 

Drake also gifted Jennifer Lopez a $100,000 Tiffany Victoria necklace, which sported round, pear and marquise-shaped diamonds of over 15 carats.

 

 

 

