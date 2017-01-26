Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, January 26, 2017 | Updated at 1:56 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Bruno Mars Will Perform At 2017 Grammys; Snags An Album Of The Year Nomination For Adele’s ‘25’

By Lee Mijares (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 26, 2017 01:49 AM EST
Recording Acad official photo

Recording Acad official photo(Photo : Twitter/Recording Acad)

Bruno Mars performs at 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2016 at Staples Center on December 2, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Bruno Mars performs at 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2016 at Staples Center on December 2, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.(Photo : FilmMagic/Jason LaVeris)

Bruno Marks is set to perform at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards on February 12, Sunday. The four-time Grammy winner will take center stage at the Los Angeles Staples Center along with other award-winning performers.  And aside from performing live, Mars will also be nominated for his work on Adele's latest album '25' as Album of the Year.

The Grammy Awards will be star-studded as usual with performances from multi-awarded artists, says US Magazine. Hosted by James Corden from 'The Late Late Show,' artists slated to perform are John Legend, Adele, Carrie Underwood, Metallica and Keith Urban.

This will be Bruno Mar's fifth time to perform life at the Grammys, said Billboard. Meanwhile, Adele is nominated for five awards this year and is expecting a win for Record of the Year and Song of the Year; this is her fourth Grammy Awards performance so far. 'Start a Fire' writer and singer John Legend will set the stage on fire; he has 10 Grammy wins in his roster including Best Song Written for Visual Media for 'Glory' for the film 'Selma.'

Country singers Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood were reported to perform a duet. Underwood is nominated this year for Best Country Solo Performance for 'Church Bells' while Urban is expecting a win for Best Country Album for 'Ripcord' and Best Country Solo Performance for 'Blue Ain't Your Color.'

Metallica announced that they are very happy they have been invited to perform at this year's Grammy Awards. They also teased that they have something very unique planned for that special night. The eight-time Grammy-winning group wrote on their website how excited they were to be back and even recalled their last performance together with Lang Lang, a renowned Chinese concert pianist.

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards will be broadcasted live on February 12, at 8 pm EST on CBS.

 

SEE ALSO

Staff & Nurses Waiting On ‘Hand And Foot’ – Janet Jackson & New Baby Boy Living Like Royalty

Very Unusual Kids B-Day Party! – Kimye Attends Beyonce & Jay Z’s Daughter’s Party Without Their Kids

Embarrassing New Year’s Performance - Mariah Carey Could Be Lip-Syncing & Can’t Hit High Notes Live

Jennifer Lopez Supports Drake at His Las Vegas New Year’s Eve Show – Concludes 2016 With a New Beau

‘I did not send those tweets!’ George Michael’s Boyfriend Shocked at Twitter Suicide Revelations

Tags2017 Grammy Awards, Grammy Awards performers, Bruno Mars Grammy Awards, bruno mars updates, bruno mars news, Bruno Mars, Adele, Adele '25', John Legend, carrie underwood, Keith Urban, Metallica

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

Hubbard Brook Experimental Forest Ice researchers

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

Ophelia (R), a chihuahua, gets a close look at a cat before the pair took part in the Blessing of the Animals ceremony at the Washington National Cathedral October 4, 2006 in Washington, DC

Cats And Dogs Have Equal Intellegence, New Research Finds

Dr. Saho Takagi and her team from Kyoto University found that cats and dogs have almost equal smatness. Dr. takagi involved 49 domestic cats for her test and found that they were able to remeber the bowl of food what they ate.
39th International Emmy Awards - Arrivals

‘One Piece’ Manga Updates: No Chapter 853 This Week, Spin-off About Ace to Be Released
Asian small-clawed otters are seen during a media preview of the newly installed Fujifilm Giant Panda Habitat and Asia Trail on October 11, 2006 at the National Zoo in Washington, DC.

Prehistoric Giant Otter Species Discovered In China
Actress Jane Fonda and record producer Richard Perry attend MOCA's 35th Anniversary Gala presented by Louis Vuitton at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA on March 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

Jane Fonda, Richard Perry Have Split But Are Still Close; Here's Why
What You Know About Vikings Is Wrong

Norse a.k.a Vikings Mythology: An Explorer and Inhabitant of the Medieval Nordic World Through Killing
First Humans Arrived In North America 24,000 Years Ago

First Humans Arrived In North America 24,000 Years Ago
A detailed view of art or recovered pieces displayed in part in the permanent Egyptian collection and also part of the 'Queens of the Nile' Exhibition .

Mummies Of Babies And Crocodiles Found Inside The Tomb Of Ancient Egypt

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics