Bruno Mars Will Perform At 2017 Grammys; Snags An Album Of The Year Nomination For Adele’s ‘25’

Bruno Marks is set to perform at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards on February 12, Sunday. The four-time Grammy winner will take center stage at the Los Angeles Staples Center along with other award-winning performers. And aside from performing live, Mars will also be nominated for his work on Adele's latest album '25' as Album of the Year.

The Grammy Awards will be star-studded as usual with performances from multi-awarded artists, says US Magazine. Hosted by James Corden from 'The Late Late Show,' artists slated to perform are John Legend, Adele, Carrie Underwood, Metallica and Keith Urban.

This will be Bruno Mar's fifth time to perform life at the Grammys, said Billboard. Meanwhile, Adele is nominated for five awards this year and is expecting a win for Record of the Year and Song of the Year; this is her fourth Grammy Awards performance so far. 'Start a Fire' writer and singer John Legend will set the stage on fire; he has 10 Grammy wins in his roster including Best Song Written for Visual Media for 'Glory' for the film 'Selma.'

Country singers Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood were reported to perform a duet. Underwood is nominated this year for Best Country Solo Performance for 'Church Bells' while Urban is expecting a win for Best Country Album for 'Ripcord' and Best Country Solo Performance for 'Blue Ain't Your Color.'

Metallica announced that they are very happy they have been invited to perform at this year's Grammy Awards. They also teased that they have something very unique planned for that special night. The eight-time Grammy-winning group wrote on their website how excited they were to be back and even recalled their last performance together with Lang Lang, a renowned Chinese concert pianist.

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards will be broadcasted live on February 12, at 8 pm EST on CBS.