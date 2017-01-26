Report: New Grapefruit-Sized Robots Helps To Unlock The Mystery Of The Sea

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 05: An Abilix Krypton 7 humanoid robot is displayed at CES 2017 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on January 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The educational robot features 1,001 components and has four levels of software to hel(Photo : Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images))

The researchers from the University of California have discovered a swarm of grapefruit-sized robots called Miniature Autonomous Underwater Explorers (M-AUEs). The robots can ride in currents and monitor the environment in 3D.

According to Scripps Institution of Oceanography, 29 percent of our ocean is still unknown for science. Only 5 percent of the sea floor has been topographically mapped. But unfortunately, a handful of scientists has made it their mission to illuminate the deep.

Jules Jaffe and Peter Franks is the most prominent scientist of this study. The researchers from the University of California have described a swarm of grapefruit-sized robots. Data collected by the Swarm has already offered insight into the lives of plankton, the ocean most abundant life form.

The research was first published on January 24 in the journal Nature Communication. In this journal, the researchers suggest that hundreds or thousands of these machines could be deployed in a massive to answer more complex questions.

Nature Communication has reported, the specifically designed M-AUEs are fitted with temperatures and Beyonce controls. That is enabling them to adjust the relative depth and ocean currents influence marine life.

Scientist examined that the swarm's data revealed the accuracy of Frank's original prediction. The researchers confirmed that free-floating plankton can provide the ocean's physical dynamics feature.

Peter Franks said, "The researchers wanted to test a theory of plankton movement". But that is impossible to test the movement of individual organisms is with the current technologies. But the new designed M-AUEs can mimic how plankton move, by using acoustic signals to trace the devices

A scientist has reported that to understand the sea around the system is vital for securing the future on this planet. But a very handful of scientist has tried to do so.

Meanwhile, the scientist hopes that the new swarm-sensing approach opens up a whole new realm of ocean experience.

