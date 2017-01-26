Porsche Recalls 85 Cars For Defected Airbags

Biggest news for the Porsche lovers and owners. Porsche's latest recall addresses cars where the expectation of airbags are not to be met. Recently Porsche has issues a recall for approximately 85 cars, Toyota had recalled around 744,000 minivans in November.

According to CNet Porsche has issued a recall for nearly 85 cars because of defected airbags in the cars. That's a minuscule number for a recall. In the affected vehicles the seat mount side airbag inflation may not ignite during a crash.

As per Itruck in the condition of crash of airbags may not deploy can lead to major injuries. It's very important to note that all this had nothing to do with the Takata airbag inflator recall covering millions of car companies across the world.

Thankfully it's a quick fix by Porsche and company had taken the recalled vehicles and replaced the affected airbag modules without charging any of their customer, this have been expected because company can't take any risk with the goodwill in their existing customers.

Moreover the schedule has not been set for the recall of the vehicles, more or less affected owners should exercise due caution while waiting for a recall note to arrive via mail. The reason behind the mistake is still not declared by Porsche till now hope the company will do a press release soon.

Here are the list of cars recalled by Porsche

2017 Porsche 718 Boxster and Boxster S2017 Porsche 718 Cayman and Cayman S2017 Porsche 911 Carrera, Carrera S and Carrera 4S2017 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet and Carrera 4S Cabriolet2017 Porsche 911 Turbo, Turbo S and Turbo Cabriolet 43 The 2017 Porsche 911 is part grand tourer, part sports car, all parts awesome

