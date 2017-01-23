Apple iOS 11 Expected To Bring Group FaceTime Video Calling Feature

The majority of video calling services application now allowing group conversations, and Apple seems to be walking in the same direction as well. According to latest reports with the next iteration of the iOS which will be the iOS 11 Apple may introduce group calls on Face Time just like applications on Android smartphone.

According to digitaltrends People who are familiar with iOS development claims that group Face Time calls are being developed by the bright minds at Apple and some of the research and development is happening in Israel. The feature will do what its name suggest means it will allow the user to make Face Time calls with a group of people, instead of just one person. In-fact it is expected that the Face Time calls will allow the user to make call with five people to see one another's face simultaneously. According to The Verifier, these group calls could be started through your group texts in iMessage.

As per BGR an out of Israel technology blog has claimed that Apple is planning to include the highly requested feature in Face Time with iOS 11 to be released later in 2017. Reports also suggest that the group calling feature will be initiated in iDevices by updating the iMessage on the iOS platform with iOS 11, the group calling will support calling up to five members.

Currently Face Time only supports only two people which is one on one calling between two devices and that's been there since Apple had inception in 2010. Video calling apps like Skype and Google Hangout have integrated the group calling feature long back in their systems, still Google's latest video calling app DUO supports single user to user calling like Face Time.

