Two More Slim ZenBooks With 7th-Generation Intel Processor

Asus has quietly added the ZenBook 3 Delux UX490UA laptop to its online portfolio earlier this week. Company is claiming that the ZenBook UX430 and ZenBook UX530 laptop are the thinnest ZenBook till now which measure at 0.62 inches.

The UX430 model will come up with a 14-inches screen where on the other side the UX530 version has a 15.6 inches screen, but otherwise the hardware of both the Asus ZenBooks are rather small.

According to DigitalTrends, for starters, there are two variants of the UX430 model: the UX430UA and the UX430UQ the only difference between the two UX430 units is that the UX430UQ has an additional discrete graphic chip provide by Nvidia, which can be fine for graphics-intensive applications and low resolution PC games. Meanwhile the UX430UA comes with a fingerprint scanner for jumping into Windows 10 with a simple smart touch but that too on selected configurations.

As per funnyzone, just like UX430 laptop the larger version UX530 will also come in two variant the UX530UQ and the UX530UX. Again they are very much similar in terms of configuration unlike the smaller UX430 duo, but this one offers a few more choices all thanks to the increased physical space. Unfortunately the UX530 units are not available online, so basically everyone have to wait for the Asus press release on Thursday

Meanwhile, the UX530 will be equipped with two discrete graphics options and a full size USB 3.1 port. Obviously the larger screen makes the model looks thicker and heavier. However the UX530 will be sold with two available colours. Overall the four models are powered by the same 50 watt hour battery given that Intel's seventh generation processors sip very little energy when in use.

Of course, customers won't be able to configure these ZenBooks to fit their needs. Instead, Asus will ship all four units in various configurations when they become available in the second quarter of 2017. Pricing is unknown for now, so stay tuned.